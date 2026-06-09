Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Haryana and Punjab Governors and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, attended a screening of the play 'Jivant Samvidhan' in Chandigarh and called for a mass movement to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Dignitaries Attend 'Jivant Samvidhan' Screening

A high-profile delegation, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, attended a screening of the play Jivant Samvidhan at the Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh. The event was attended by Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present, joining members of a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) delegation to witness the performance. The gathering further included Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, who were among the dignitaries present to view the production.

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Om Birla Addresses CPA Conference on 'Viksit Bharat'

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' is a national pledge that requires the active cooperation of every citizen and institution in the country. He emphasised that to realise this vision, our policies, schemes, programs, and budgetary provisions must bring transformative changes to the lives of the last person in society.

He noted that we must accelerate social change, strengthen moral values, and guide society in a progressive direction.

Describing the 21st century as highly crucial, Birla observed that the global landscape is undergoing major shifts and the world is navigating various geopolitical tensions. Even during such challenging times, India is consistently moving forward on the strength of its long-term policies and plans, backed by good governance and a stable, strong, and robust legal framework, he said, according to a release.

He added that while closely studying global trends in developed nations, India has introduced necessary and pragmatic changes from time to time, tailored to its own social and economic conditions. Today, the entire world looks toward India with renewed hope and immense possibilities; therefore, this is the time for collective efforts and comprehensive participation, the release stated.

In this regard, he highlighted that legislators have a pivotal role to play, as they are the most effective drivers of grassroots change through localised policies and public welfare initiatives.

Birla shared these remarks while inaugurating the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II (North Zone) Conference at the Haryana Legislative Assembly Chamber in Chandigarh. Lok Sabha Speaker called for a massive mass movement (Janandolan) across the country, so that every citizen feels a sense of personal contribution toward building a developed India. Expressing confidence, he said that when the participation of every individual is ensured, India's collective strength, especially its youth power, will become so formidable that we will accomplish the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' well before the target year of 2047. (ANI)