An old, vacant building collapsed late Thursday night in Agra's Kinari Bazar. Police reported no casualties. ACP Virendra Kumar said the dilapidated structure was unoccupied. Debris clearing operations are currently underway at the site.

A building collapsed in the Kinari Bazar area late Thursday night, police said. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

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'Building was old and vacant': Police

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kotwali Agra, Virendra Kumar, said the building, which was quite old and vacant for the past two years, collapsed at around 11:45 pm. The debris is being cleared from the area.

"On the 9th of April, around 11:45 PM, a report was received that a building had collapsed in Kinari Bazar. Acting on this information, I, along with the Kotwali police force, immediately reached the scene. Upon arrival, it was observed that the building was dilapidated and appeared to be quite old. Rescue operations are currently underway," he said.

"Further inquiries and questioning of people in the vicinity revealed that no one was residing in the building; it had been vacant for the past two and a half months," he added.

Landowner Summoned, Debris Being Cleared

The ACP further noted that the landowner of the building, Rinku Kumar, was summoned to the spot after the incident.

"The proprietor of the building is Rinku Bansal, who was not living there at the time... and upon receiving the information, he was summoned to the site. Debris is currently being cleared from the scene. There has been no loss of life or property, and the situation remains under control," he said.

Further details are awaited.