Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Officials suspend 2 controllers as Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air

    The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter. The CAAN has suspended the two officers, who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident. There was no immediate comment from Air India.

    Officials suspend 2 controllers as Air India, Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    Officials on Sunday (March 26) said thatA major tragedy was averted on Friday when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air but the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster.

    The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for "carelessness", according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula.

    Also read: Indian Coast Guard's helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations

    On Friday morning, a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

    The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location, Niroula said.

    After it was shown on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft, the spokesperson said.

    Also read: Karnataka Congress to restore scrapped 4 percent quota for Muslims after coming to power in state

    The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter. The CAAN has suspended the two officers, who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident. There was no immediate comment from Air India.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations AJR

    Indian Coast Guard's helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations

    Karnataka Congress to restore scrapped 4 percent quota for Muslims after coming to power in state AJR

    Karnataka Congress to restore scrapped 4 percent quota for Muslims after coming to power in state

    Patiala Police arrest Patiala for sheltering Amritpal, aide after new CCTV footage of fugitive emerges AJR

    Patiala Police arrest Patiala for sheltering Amritpal, aide after new CCTV footage of fugitive emerges

    You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre AJR

    You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP' AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP'

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans SWOT Analysis - Hardik Pandya and co enter as defending champions, title contenders-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans SWOT Analysis - Hardik Pandya and co enter as defending champions, title contenders

    Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations AJR

    Indian Coast Guard's helicopter crashes soon after takeoff, affected CIAL airport operations

    Fierce and Fire - Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma latest fashion styles are worth cherishing (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    'Fierce and Fire' - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest SEXY fashion styles are worth cherishing

    Ramadan 2023: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni perform Umrah together; see pictures RBA

    Ramadan 2023: Asim Riaz, Aly Goni perform Umrah together; see pictures

    MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 to begin on March 27; know gudielines, steps to download admit card - adt

    MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 to begin on March 27; know gudielines, steps to download admit card

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon