Karnataka Congress to restore scrapped 4 percent quota for Muslims after coming to power in state

The government moved Muslims into the 10 percent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) pool. President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar termed the step "unconstitutional".

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly election 2023, state Congress on Sunday (March 26) flayed the BJP-led Karnataka government for its decision to scrap the reservation for Muslims under Category 2B in the OBC list and declared that it would restore the quota to the minority community in the event of the party coming to power.

On Friday, the Cabinet meeting also decided to split this quantum (four percent) equally between Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayats at two per each in jobs and admissions in educational institutions, which was welcomed by the two politically influential communities.

Also read: Patiala Police arrest Patiala for sheltering Amritpal, aide after new CCTV footage of fugitive emerges

The government moved Muslims into the 10 percent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) pool. President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar termed the step "unconstitutional".

"They (the government) think that reservation can be distributed like a property. It's not a property. It's a right (of minorities)", he told reporters.

"We don't want their four per cent to be scrapped and given to any of the major communities. They (members of the minority community) are our brothers and family members". "Entire Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats are rejecting this offer," Shivakumar claimed.

Also read: You insult my martyr father, call his son 'Mir Jafar': Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

Exuding confidence that the Congress party will come to power in the "next 45 days", he said, "we will scrap all this" and added that there is no basis to remove Muslims from the OBC list.

Charging the Bommai government with trying to rake up "emotional issues" as it's set to lose the polls, Shivakumar said as party president, he wants to declare that the first meeting of the Cabinet, in the event of Congress coming to power, would take a decision to restore the quota.

(With inputs from PTI)