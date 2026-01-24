CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme is a key driver of Uttar Pradesh's self-reliance. The initiative has boosted traditional industries, generated employment, and revived dying community traditions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative as a key reason behind the state's growing self-reliance and its contribution towards the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day ceremony alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi highlighted how the ODOP scheme has provided a major boost to the traditional industries of the state. "When Uttar Pradesh celebrated it foundation day for the first time in 2018, Ram Naik was the Governor of the state. With the blessings of the then party President Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, we gave a boost to the traditional industry of every district in the form of 'One District One Product'. This has become the strength of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and is contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat," Chief Minister Yogi said.

ODOP: A Boost for Indigenous Crafts and Economy

The UP government's One District, One Product programme aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts unique to each district. There are products in UP that are found nowhere else - like the ancient and nutritious 'Kala namak' rice, the rare and intriguing wheat-stalk craft, world-famous chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes, and the intricate and stunning horn and bone work that uses the remains of dead animals rather than live ones, a nature-friendly replacement for ivory. Many of these products are GI-tagged, meaning they are certified as originating from that region in Uttar Pradesh. Many of these were also dying community traditions that are being revived through modernisation and publicisation.

CM Yogi noted that the initiative has generated employment, promoted local entrepreneurship, and showcased Uttar Pradesh's unique heritage crafts and produce at both national and international levels. He added that the programme reflects the state's commitment to bolstering its economy through indigenous resources and local expertise.

Celebrating Uttar Pradesh Day

Uttar Pradesh Day is observed on January 24 to mark the renaming of the erstwhile United Provinces as Uttar Pradesh in 1950, two days before the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The state has since played a central role in the country's political, cultural, and social life.