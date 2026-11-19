Shaina NC apologized to Balasaheb Thackeray's admirers after being accused of tearing his photograph. She clarified her actions were misrepresented, asserting her loyalty to the late leader while criticizing those using the row for political gain.

Shaina NC Apologizes for Controversy Involving Balasaheb Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena National Secretary and National Spokesperson Shaina Chudasama Munot on Thursday apologised to Shiv Sainiks and admirers of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray if her recent actions inadvertently hurt their feelings, asserting that she never intended to disrespect the Hindutva icon. In a post on X, Shaina recalled her personal association with Balasaheb Thackeray, describing him as a father figure and a godlike presence in her life. She said her family shared a close relationship with the late Shiv Sena chief, who was a close friend of her father.

"Some people and some relationships stay with you for life, making a home in a corner of your heart. Hinduhritday Samrat, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, was one such father figure and godlike presence in my life," she said. Recalling her childhood association with Thackeray, Shaina said she first met him when she was little and that he shared a close bond with her family. She added that he had remained a constant presence in their lives and had also made a special effort to attend her wedding.

Describing Thackeray's political legacy, she called him a unique and brilliant leader whose influence extended beyond Maharashtra. She said he was a staunch nationalist, a proud Hindu and an ardent admirer of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. "He never compromised on the ideals of Hindutva. He consistently took a firm and fearless stand against Congress ideology," she said, adding that the clarity and passion of his ideas had always inspired her.

Addressing the controversy surrounding her remarks at a press conference on Tuesday, Shaina said she had referred to Thackeray's ideas but alleged that her actions and statements were deliberately misrepresented. "At yesterday’s press conference, I referred to Balasaheb’s ideas. However, my actions and statements were deliberately misrepresented. I never intended to disrespect Balasaheb; on the contrary, I draw inspiration from the fiery ideals he upheld throughout his life," she said. She further acknowledged the public's emotional attachment to the late leader, saying that he was not merely a political figure but was regarded as a deity by millions of people. "If my actions have inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb’s admirers, I sincerely apologise to them," she said.

However, Shaina also hit back at those whom she accused of using the controversy for political gains, asserting that she did not need anyone's approval to establish her loyalty towards the late leader. "But to those who have tried to make political capital out of misrepresenting my actions, I want to say this emphatically—I do not need anyone’s certificate to prove my love and loyalty for Balasaheb!" she said. She further criticised those who, according to her, compromised on Thackeray's ideals for political power and personal interests, questioning their right to lecture her about the late Shiv Sena chief.

Concluding her message, Shaina reiterated that her memories and association with Thackeray remained a source of strength for her and that no political controversy could take them away. "Balasaheb’s blessings and the memories associated with him are my true strength, and no one can take them away," she said, while paying her respects to the late leader and concluding with the slogans, "Victory to India, victory to Maharashtra!" Earlier on November 18, a protest by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir turned into a fresh political row, with the Congress accusing party spokesperson Shaina NC of tearing a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray during the press conference. The Shinde-led Sena opposed the distribution of Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love. It accused it of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history. Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443. (ANI)