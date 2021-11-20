  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha unlock: Cinema halls, auditoriums to reopen, cultural gatherings allowed and more; Read details

    Cinema halls and theatres have been permitted to open with a 50 per cent cap and by COVID-19 standards. Read more for all SOPs.

    Odisha unlock Cinema halls auditoriums to reopen cultural gatherings allowed Read details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Odisha, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With the drop in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government has decided to reopen theatres, auditoriums, and assembly rooms and allow cultural events beginning Saturday.
    In a decision date, Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said that cultural gatherings and programmes involving melodies, orchestra, jatra, opera, classical and traditional dances could be organised while adhering strictly to coronavirus regulations. Keeping in mind the size, a maximum of 2,000 persons will be permitted. Attendees must follow the physical distance guideline, and seating arrangements must be established properly.

    According to the order, the organisers must create a facility for online ticket booking as soon as feasible. Otherwise, they must open a sufficient number of counters to avoid crowding during physical ticket booking. In the case of indoor halls, the spectator capacity will be 50% of the seating capacity. Furthermore, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar venues can reopen on Saturday. Cinema halls and theatres have been permitted to open with a 50 per cent cap and by COVID-19 standards.

    Also Read | Farm Laws Repeal: From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how CMs reacted to PM Modi's announcement

    Attendance at the event will be required if you have had a complete vaccination against the coronavirus or a Rapid Antigen Test and a negative RT-PCR report within 72 hours of the event. The injunction further said that persons exhibiting signs of influenza-like sickness or severe acute respiratory infection would not be permitted to enter the premises. In contrast, according to the directive, vulnerable populations such as adults over the age of 65, people with co-morbidities, and pregnant women are not encouraged to attend such a celebration.
    Chewing gutkha/paan and spitting at the event site are absolutely forbidden.

    On Saturday, Odisha recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases, including 37 minors, bringing the overall COVID-19 case count to 10,46,798. With two more deaths, the coronavirus death toll has risen to 8,391, according to a health department official.

     

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan elder brother

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur, calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'an elder brother'

    New Rajasthan Cabinet: Oath ceremony at 4pm on Sunday; more ministers may step aside

    New Rajasthan Cabinet: Oath ceremony at 4pm on Sunday; more ministers may step aside

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi open letter to PM Modi talks about Lakhimpur incident farmers appeal gcw

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi writes an open letter to PM Modi; talks about Lakhimpur incident, farmers' appeal

    Madhya Pradesh Indore named India's cleanest city for fifth time in a row gcw

    Madhya Pradesh's Indore named India's cleanest city for fifth time in a row

    Navy to commission destroyer INS Visakhapatnam on November 21 All about it gcw

    Navy to commission destroyer INS Visakhapatnam on November 21; All you need to know about it

    Recent Stories

    South actress Payal Rajput's rumoured boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    South actress Payal Rajput's boyfriend touches her breast in latest pic (Check out)

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme to deliver medicines connect with doctors gcw

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme; to deliver medicines, connect with doctors

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know drb

    Did Anil Kapoor snap at Varun Dhawan? Here is what we know

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan elder brother

    Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Kartarpur, calls Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'an elder brother'

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon