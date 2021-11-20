Odisha unlock: Cinema halls, auditoriums to reopen, cultural gatherings allowed and more; Read details

Cinema halls and theatres have been permitted to open with a 50 per cent cap and by COVID-19 standards. Read more for all SOPs.

With the drop in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government has decided to reopen theatres, auditoriums, and assembly rooms and allow cultural events beginning Saturday.

In a decision date, Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said that cultural gatherings and programmes involving melodies, orchestra, jatra, opera, classical and traditional dances could be organised while adhering strictly to coronavirus regulations. Keeping in mind the size, a maximum of 2,000 persons will be permitted. Attendees must follow the physical distance guideline, and seating arrangements must be established properly.

According to the order, the organisers must create a facility for online ticket booking as soon as feasible. Otherwise, they must open a sufficient number of counters to avoid crowding during physical ticket booking. In the case of indoor halls, the spectator capacity will be 50% of the seating capacity. Furthermore, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar venues can reopen on Saturday. Cinema halls and theatres have been permitted to open with a 50 per cent cap and by COVID-19 standards.

Also Read | Farm Laws Repeal: From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how CMs reacted to PM Modi's announcement

Attendance at the event will be required if you have had a complete vaccination against the coronavirus or a Rapid Antigen Test and a negative RT-PCR report within 72 hours of the event. The injunction further said that persons exhibiting signs of influenza-like sickness or severe acute respiratory infection would not be permitted to enter the premises. In contrast, according to the directive, vulnerable populations such as adults over the age of 65, people with co-morbidities, and pregnant women are not encouraged to attend such a celebration.

Chewing gutkha/paan and spitting at the event site are absolutely forbidden.

On Saturday, Odisha recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases, including 37 minors, bringing the overall COVID-19 case count to 10,46,798. With two more deaths, the coronavirus death toll has risen to 8,391, according to a health department official.