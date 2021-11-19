Farm Laws Repeal: From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how CMs reacted to PM Modi's announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre will roll back the contentious farm laws is being hailed by chief ministers as a victory for farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre will roll back the contentious farm laws is being hailed by chief ministers as a victory for farmers who have been protesting for nearly a year outside the national capital. BJP-ruled states, though, termed it as an endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's commitment to being pro-farmers and pro-development. Let us take a look at how different chief ministers reacted to the massive announcement.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister



Hailing the farmers who fought tirelessly and overcame several challenges: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the repealing of the three farm laws signalled the victory of the farmers' protest. He further said that the farmers had scripted a new chapter in the history of class struggle for an egalitarian world.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Calling the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws as farmers's victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and remained unfazed by the "cruelty" with which the BJP treated them. She also mourned those who lost their lost their lives in this fight.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Minister

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Minister Welcoming the Prime Minister's announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen patnaik said the decision was in the best interest of the country and its farmers. While clarifying that the Biju Janata Dal continues to stand with the farmers, he told farmers that their lands and had been waiting for long and that they would be happy to welcome you back.

MK StalinMK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister In his statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed Prime Minister Modi's announcement and termed it as a victory for farmers' agitation. Welcoming the withdrawal of farm laws, Stalin said that the views of people have to be respected in a democracy and that this has been the history.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the decision to repeal the three farm laws. He further claimed that 700 farmers lost their lives to secure this decision. Saluting the farmers, Kejriwal said that the coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture.

Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Chief Minister

Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the decision to repeal the three black farm laws was a victory of the longest peaceful people's struggle that was started by farmers in his state.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Reacting to the Prime Minister's announcement, Yogi Adityanath termed the decision as historic. he said that a large segment of people believed that such laws were very necessary for agricultural reforms and the betterment of farmers. However, some farmer organisations were against it. He said that the decision to roll back the farm laws was taken with respect to the democratic traditions of the country.

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot commended the farmers for cripting history, having protested against the farm laws for almost a year. Stating that Modi government failed to understand the sentiment of the protesting farmers, Gehlot said that the farmers at Delhi borders repesented the agriculturists across the country. He further said that the arrogance of the central government had been smashed.

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister