  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farm Laws Repeal: From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how CMs reacted to PM Modi's announcement

    First Published Nov 19, 2021, 1:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre will roll back the contentious farm laws is being hailed by chief ministers as a victory for farmers

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre will roll back the contentious farm laws is being hailed by chief ministers as a victory for farmers who have been protesting for nearly a year outside the national capital. BJP-ruled states, though, termed it as an endorsement of the Narendra Modi government's commitment to being pro-farmers and pro-development. Let us take a look at how different chief ministers reacted to the massive announcement.

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister

    Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister

    Hailing the farmers who fought tirelessly and overcame several challenges: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the repealing of the three farm laws signalled the victory of the farmers' protest. He further said that the farmers had scripted a new chapter in the history of class struggle for an egalitarian world. 

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

    Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

    Calling the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws as farmers's victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and remained unfazed by the "cruelty" with which the BJP treated them. She also mourned those who lost their lost their lives in this fight.

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Minister

    Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Minister

    Welcoming the Prime Minister's announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen patnaik said the decision was in the best interest of the country and its farmers. While clarifying that the Biju Janata Dal continues to stand with the farmers, he told farmers that their lands and had been waiting for long and that they would be happy to welcome you back. 

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    MK StalinMK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

    MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

    In his statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed Prime Minister Modi's announcement and termed it as a victory for farmers' agitation. Welcoming the withdrawal of farm laws, Stalin said that the views of people have to be respected in a democracy and that this has been the history.

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

    Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the decision to repeal the three farm laws. He further claimed that 700 farmers lost their lives to secure this decision. Saluting the farmers, Kejriwal said that the coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture. 

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Chief Minister

    Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Chief Minister

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the decision to repeal the three black farm laws was a victory of the longest peaceful people's struggle that was started by farmers in his state.

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

    Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

    Reacting to the Prime Minister's announcement, Yogi Adityanath termed the decision as historic. he said that a large segment of people believed that such laws were very necessary for agricultural reforms and the betterment of farmers. However, some farmer organisations were against it. He said that the decision to roll back the farm laws was taken with respect to the democratic traditions of the country.

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister

    Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot commended the farmers for cripting history, having protested against the farm laws for almost a year. Stating that Modi government failed to understand the sentiment of the protesting farmers, Gehlot said that the farmers at Delhi borders repesented the agriculturists across the country. He further said that the arrogance of the central government had been smashed.

    Farm Laws Repeat From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how chief ministers reacted

    Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister

    Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister 

    Reacting to the Centre's decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Prime Minister Modi showed his sensitivity towards farmers and responded to their demands. Claiming that the central government did not kneel down due to pressure, he said that the laws were first proposed by the Congress in 1991-92 as part of the World Trade Agreement.

    Also Read

    Farm Laws Repeal: Opposition says pride broken, farmers have won

    'Great news!': Capt Amarinder Singh 'thankful' to PM Modi, govt for repealing '3 black laws'

    PM Modi's Gurupurab gift to farmers: Centre to repeal all 3 farm laws

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government

    Lethal Light Combat Helicopter to enter IAF, drones to join Army on November 18

    Lethal Light Combat Helicopter to enter IAF, drones to join Army on November 18

    New Rezang La war memorial to honour 1962 war and Galwan Valley braves

    New Rezang La war memorial to honour 1962 war and Galwan Valley braves

    Indian Navy to pack as punch: Visakhapatnam class destroyer, submarine Vela to join ranks

    Indian Navy to pack a punch: Visakhapatnam class destroyer, submarine Vela to join ranks

    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    Recent Stories

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many others wish fans SCJ

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many others wish fans

    Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence-dnm

    Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence

    Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution fetches $43 million crypto investors lose the bid gcw

    Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution fetches $43.2 million, crypto investors lose the bid

    Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges in Bengaluru, other districts remain shut due to heavy and incessant rains-dnm

    Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges in Bengaluru, other districts remain shut due to heavy and incessant rains

    AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket-ayh

    AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Video Icon
    US designates Pakistan China Iran Myanmar North Korea Russia Saudi Arabia as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    Video Icon
    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Video Icon