Odisha tattoo shop owner, assistant arrested for inking Lord Jagannath on foreigner's thigh

A tattoo shop owner and his assistant were arrested in Bhubaneswar on Monday following outrage over allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. The controversy arose after they inked a tattoo of Lord Jagannath on the thigh of a foreign national.

Odisha tattoo shop owner, assistant arrested for inking Lord Jagannath on foreigner's thigh anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Bhubaneswar:  The owner of the tattoo shop and his assistant were arrested by police in Bhubaneswar on Monday after a row erupted over allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus after the accused created Lord Jagannath's tattoo on an unsuitable body part of a foreign national. Bhubaneswar Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone-5) Biswaranjan Senapati said that a lady belonging to a foreign nationality visited the tattoo shop on Sunday, and upon her demand, they created a tattoo on her thigh

Biswaranjan Senapati said, "The owner of a tattoo shop located in Saheed Nagar shared a video on his social media of a woman of foreign nationality getting a tattoo of Lord Jagannath on her thigh. The sentiments of devotees got hurt. The owner of the tattoo shop, Rocky and his assistant have been arrested by the police."

He further said police did not take any action against the woman of foreign nationality.

"After making the tattoo, they shared the video on whatsapp status. We have registered a case under Sections 196, 299 and 305 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the shop owner and the artist and arrested them for defaming Lord Jagannath," he further said.

The Jagannath Temple is a temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath. It is located in Puri in the state of Odisha.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Thamarassery Shahabas murder case: One more student arrested, total accused now six anr

Thamarassery Shahabas murder case: One more student arrested, total accused now six

Kerala: CPI(M) to relax age limit for Pinarayi Vijayan in state committee and Politburo anr

Kerala: CPI(M) to relax age limit for Pinarayi Vijayan in state committee and Politburo

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar anr

Odisha's 16-month-old gives new life to two patients through organ donation at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final: Cricket fans in Varanasi offer prayers for India's win (WATCH)

Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH) snt

Bodybuilder bride! Chitra Purushotham's viral bridal shoot redefines tradition with strength (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US starting Tuesday midnight march 4 2025, announces Justin Trudeau anr

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting Tuesday, announces Trudeau

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter! RBA

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter!

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon