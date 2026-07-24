Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced two MoUs with HCLTech and Sarvam AI. HCLTech will establish a Global Development Centre and, jointly with Sarvam AI, set up Odisha's first AI Data Centre with an investment of around Rs 730 crore.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that the state government has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with HCLTech and Sarvam AI to strengthen Odisha's technology and digital infrastructure, including the establishment of the state's first AI Data Centre. The agreements were signed on the occasion of the Bahuda Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the MoUs marked a significant milestone for Odisha's technology and enterprise sector.

Details of the Agreements

Speaking to reporters, Majhi said, "Today is the Bahuda Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, and this occasion marks a historic day for Odisha's technology and enterprise sector. Our government has signed two MoUs with HCL Tech and Sarvam AI, the country's indigenous AI organisation. Under the first MoU, HCL Tech will establish a Global Development Centre in Odisha."

Highlighting the second agreement, Majhi said, "Under the second MoU, HCL Tech and Sarvam AI will jointly establish Odisha's first AI Data Centre at the Odisha Sovereign AI Park. This initiative will help keep our data secure and further accelerate Odisha's development. HCL Tech is investing approximately Rs 730 crore in this project, which will significantly strengthen the state's digital ecosystem and enhance its global competitiveness."

HCLTech also announced plans to establish its first AI Data Centre at the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park in partnership with Sarvam AI and the Odisha government. The broader project, with a planned capital outlay of Rs 14,257 crore, will also include a Global Development Centre as Odisha seeks to expand its presence in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and technology services.

HCLTech's Commitment to Odisha

Speaking on the occasion, HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said Odisha's business-friendly policies and strong talent base made it the ideal location for the company's AI Data Centre in partnership with Sarvam AI.

She said, "About a year ago, the Odisha Chief Minister visited the HCLTech campus in Noida, where he presented Odisha's business-friendly policy framework for IT, AI, and data centres...When we were looking for a suitable location and state to partner with Sarvam AI, Odisha emerged as an excellent choice. Through our partnership with Sarvam AI, we are establishing an AI Data Centre in Odisha. The state has a strong talent pool, excellent technical capabilities, and a large number of engineering colleges."

Emphasising the company's long-term commitment to the state, she added, "HCLTech is committed to Odisha, and the state is also ahead of many others in developing AI data centre infrastructure. We will be partnering with engineering institutes and also working with Sarvam AI to build AI talent. AI-ready talent does not become available overnight, so engineering graduates need to be upskilled with future-ready skills. We will be focusing on that as well." (ANI)