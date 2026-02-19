The Principal Resident Commissioner of Odisha has formally requested the MEA to rescue 6 Odia workers from Thailand. They are reportedly ill-treated, unpaid for 3 months, and have pleaded for help on social media for their safe repatriation.

Principal Resident Commissioner of Odisha in Delhi, Vishal Gagan has written a letter to the Additional Secretary, Southern Division, Ministry of External Affairs, requesting rescue and safe repatriation of 6 emigrant workers from Odisha from Thailand to their native place, after they are reportedly being ill-treated by their employer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Odisha Govt's Letter to MEA

The letter to the MEA Additional Secretary reads, "In inviting a reference to the subject cited above, it is intimated by Director, Odisha Paribar, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, Govt. of Odisha vide letter no.72/2026, dated 18.02.2026 that 06 emigrant workers from Odisha reportedly working in Plywood Company in Thailand are facing severe hardship as they have not been paid their salaries for the last 03 months."

"They went to Thailand through an agent, namely Om Prakash and Jai Prakash from Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The workers have urgently requested in social media for their rescue and safe repatriation from Thailand to their native place in Odisha.", the letter said.

Details of Stranded Workers

The letter also detailed information about the workers, including their passports. That includes Jashobanta Sahoo from Kendrapara, Prasanta Rout from Kendrapara, Bijaya Kumar Swain from Kendrapara, Hemanata Behera from Kendrapara, Jayant Kumar Malik from Kendrapara, and Manaranjan Sahu from Bhadrak.

"In view of the serious nature of plight of the workers, it is requested that urgent action may please be initiated for disbursal of remuneration of emigrant workers as per their due entitlement and their urgent rescue and safe repatriation of 06 emigrant workers of Odisha from Thailand back to their native place in Odisha. An early action in the matter is kindly solicited.", the letter stated.

BJD President Urges Intervention

On the matter, the President of Biju Janata Dal Naveen Patnaik, also expressed concern about the workers and urged the MEA and the Chief Minister's Office of Odisha to intervene for their rescue at the earliest. Taking it to his 'X' account, he said, "Deeply concerned to know that six people from #Odisha are being ill-treated by their employer in Thailand and are in deep distress. Urge Indian Government, Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) and @CMO_Odisha to intervene into the matter with urgency and coordinate with the officials of Thailand for their early rescue." (ANI)