Rising jaundice infections among students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Khordha district have been linked to contaminated water, health authorities said. Director of Public Health, Odisha, Dr Nilkantha Mishra, added that no new cases have been reported yet and that the situation will be acted upon accordingly if numbers increase.

Water Contamination Confirmed as Source

On Friday, Director of Public Health Odisha, Dr Nilkantha Mishra, said, "The source is the water, orofecal contamination, which means the water was contaminated and entered the system. Anyone who drinks that water, or whose food is prepared with it, is therefore at risk. Steps are being taken to decontaminate the water so that it becomes clean and potable."

He added that his team is actively handling the disease response, but the responsibility for water contamination lies with the water-supply department or school authorities who manage the supply. "My team is handling the disease response, but responsibility for the water contamination lies with the water-supply department or the school authorities, who manage the supply... No further cases have been reported to us; we are tracking the situation and will act accordingly if numbers increase," he added.

Patient Status and Monitoring

Dr Mishra further asserted that, "Of the 81 patients, 15 have been discharged. We will test their blood to determine whether they are free of jaundice and related conditions. As per my information, no new cases have emerged... If we identify clustering or an increase in cases, we will take appropriate steps. Individual cases are monitored as they are reported..."

Investigation and Preventive Measures

On Wednesday, Dr Mishra said that they are actively investigating the situation and have stepped up preventive measures to contain the spread. "Our teams are visiting schools and doing inspections. We are testing and finding out how it spread in school, and preventive measures are being taken," Dr Mishra told ANI on Wednesday, as concerns grew following multiple positive cases reported from the residential school.

Official Response and Assessment

State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday assured the public that the health crisis at a residential school in Khurda is stabilising, with dozens of affected students currently recovering after a sudden rise in jaundice cases. Following reports of a jaundice outbreak at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gurujang, the central team arrived to identify the source of infection and ensure student safety on campus. Senior officials, including Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sanjay Roy and District Public Health Officer Dr Ranjan Mitra, visited the campus to assess the situation and oversee preventive measures after 54 students' blood samples tested positive for jaundice as of January 6, 2026. (ANI)