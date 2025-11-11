The Odisha Government inaugurated the first-ever 'Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025' boat race in Cuttack. The two-day event features men's and women's teams from 10 states and is part of the ongoing Baliyatra festival on the Mahanadi river.

The Odisha Government on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever 'Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025' (boat race) on the banks of the Mahanadi river near Gadagadia Ghata in Cuttack. The two-day event, beginning today, has drawn men's and women's teams from 10 states, including Odisha.

Odisha Inaugurates First 'Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita'

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida formally inaugurated the grand event on the opening day, marking a new chapter in the state's efforts to promote traditional water sports and cultural heritage. Pravati Parida said, "On the banks of Mahanadi, Baliyatra is going on, and the youth is actively participating in Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025. The tourism department has this boat race, and next year, this will be taken to an international level."

The Fly Boat Race promises a thrilling experience for spectators lining the riverbanks. The races will continue on the second day from 8 am to 4 pm.

Race Details and Safety Arrangements

Fire Officer Sanjeev Kumar Behera said, "Cuttack administration and tourism department organised a boat race on the Mahanadi River. Six teams participated. For safety, Odisha fire service has deployed four rescue teams with power boat in the middle of the river. For any untoward incident, we are ready."

The event will conclude with a felicitation ceremony at the Gana Kabi Baishnaba Pani Manch, where Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will honour the winners, celebrating the spirit of adventure and tradition along the Mahanadi. Binod Das, president of the Rowing Association, said, "Boat race on Baliyatra was held for the first time. Thanks to the tourism department. This is encouraging for Cuttack and Odisha."

Harshdeep Kaur Enthralls Audience at Baliyatra

Earlier, Renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur enthralled audiences with her soulful performance at the historic Baliyatra 2025 fair in Cuttack.

Speaking to the media, Harshdeep shared her experience of being a part of the Baliyatra fair and expressed delight. "It was a great experience. You can see the happiness on my face. The audience as well as the fair was amazing," she said.

Harshdeep added how she has previously performed in various places across the state, including Bhubaneshwar and Jajpur. "I was in disbelief after entering the fair. The decorations, the stalls and everything else looked so beautiful. I would like to visit the fair with my family and not as an artist," she added.

Baliyatra 2025 to Promote Odia Language and Heritage

Baliyatra, one of Odisha's most celebrated cultural festivals, is being held this year from November 5 to 12, with a possibility of a one-day extension pending state government approval. The 2025 edition is themed "Cuttack in Cuttack--Celebrating Odia Language and Literature," aiming to promote and preserve the state's literary and cultural heritage.

Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said, "Baliyatra is from November 5th to 12th, with a possible one-day extension if the state government approves. The event will feature performances from Bollywood and Hollywood, but this year's main theme is to promote the Odia language and literature of Odisha. As part of this initiative, one lakh books will be distributed to children."

Collector Shinde also highlighted the "Experience Zone" event, which will showcase historical trade journeys, two anamorphic 3D screens displaying various scenes, and the release of 25,000 sal leaf boats crafted by Mayurbhanj tribals into a river, sending an environmental message while continuing tradition. He added that, along with Bollywood and Hollywood performances, several innovative cultural events, exhibitions, and awareness activities will enrich this year's Baliyatra, making it a comprehensive celebration of Odisha's heritage. (ANI)

