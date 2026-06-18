Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling escaped uninjured after his car hit a pilot vehicle in Keonjhar. In a separate incident in Mahabubnagar, two men were killed when a wall collapsed on their car during heavy rainfall.

Odisha Minister Escapes Unhurt in Car Crash

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling had a narrow escape after his vehicle met with a road accident in Keonjhar district on Thursday.

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The incident occurred when the minister was travelling from Sambalpur to Mayurbhanj. At Jagmohanpur Chowk in Keonjhar district, the pilot (escort) vehicle suddenly applied brakes, causing the minister's car, which was following behind, to collide with it.

Fortunately, the airbags in the minister's vehicle deployed immediately, preventing any injury. Following the incident, Mahaling continued his journey and reached Mayurbhanj safely in another vehicle. No major injuries were reported in the incident. Further details regarding the reason for the sudden braking of the pilot vehicle are awaited.

Two Killed in Separate Incident in Mahabubnagar

Meanwhile, in a separate car accident on Wednesday, two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car amidst heavy rainfall in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district. Police and locals retrieved the two bodies from the debris. The victims died on the spot while their car was parked.

Mahabubnagar Police stated, "In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car following heavy rain in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district." Police have registered a case, shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.

According to a Mahabubnagar Police official, "The incident occurred while they were parking their car. During heavy rainfall, the wall suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle. The two people inside died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Jaganath Reddy, 30, a native of Tirupati working as an accountant, and Santosh, a native of West Bengal working in construction. We have shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter."