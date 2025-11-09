Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati visited Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and attended the Bharat Parv at Ekta Nagar. He praised the development of Ekta Nagar as a world-class tourism destination and the arrangements for the festival.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Governor Attends Bharat Parv Celebrations

According to a release, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati attended the Bharat Parv celebrations held at Ekta Nagar on November 8, as part of the nationwide observance of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The grand celebration of Sardar Saheb's 150th birth anniversary is being organised at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district through Bharat Parv and the Ekta Prakash Parv, continuing until November 15. During this initiative, cultural performances from various states across India are held every evening, symbolising the nation's strength in unity through diversity.

Under the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," dignitaries from the participating states attend the festival to encourage and honour their respective artists, showcasing art and culture. Accordingly, on November 8, artists from the state of Odisha presented their cultural performances at Bharat Parv. On this occasion, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

Visit to Ekta Nagar Attractions

He also visited several attractions at Ekta Nagar, including the illumination of the Ekta Prakash Parv, the world's tallest statue--the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar River Bed Power House, Butterfly Park, Food Court, Handicraft Haat, and Theme Pavilion.

Governor Praises Gujarat's Development Efforts

During his courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister in Gandhinagar, the Governor of Odisha appreciated the state government's remarkable efforts in developing Ekta Nagar as a world-class global tourism destination. He expressed his admiration for the excellent arrangements made by the state government for the participating artists, artisans, and tourists attending Bharat Parv and extended his congratulations to the government.

The Chief Minister honoured the Governor of Odisha by presenting him with a memento. On the occasion of this courtesy visit, the Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, welcomed and greeted the Governor.