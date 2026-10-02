Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. They discussed Odisha's development, the progress of central schemes, and the prestigious IGBC Platinum certification awarded to Odisha Lok Bhavan for its sustainability efforts.

Discussions on Development and Central Schemes

During the meeting, Kambhampati apprised the Prime Minister of the implementation and progress of various Central government schemes in Odisha, according to an official statement.

The Governor also briefed the Prime Minister about the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certification recently conferred on Odisha Lok Bhavan.

The discussions covered matters concerning Odisha's development and the implementation of key Central government schemes in the state.

Kambhampati and PM Modi also exchanged mementos during the meeting, according to the official release.

The Prime Minister's Office also confirmed the meeting in a post on X, stating that "Governor of Odisha, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati met Prime Minister Narendra Modi" in New Delhi.

Odisha Lok Bhavan Sets Sustainability Benchmark

Odisha Lok Bhavan has earned IGBC Platinum Certification, becoming the first Lok Bhavan in India and the first campus under the revised IGBC Green Campus v1 rating system to achieve the highest rating.

With 635 kWp of installed solar capacity and an all-electric official carcade, Odisha Lok Bhavan is showcasing how public institutions can turn sustainability into everyday action.

The initiative positions the Lok Bhavan as an example of sustainability-focused public infrastructure. (ANI)