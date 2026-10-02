A court in Bhiwandi sent all 18 accused in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case to judicial custody till October 14. A defence lawyer alleged police failed to report any progress in the probe, including on financial transactions or paper leak details.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

A court in Bhiwandi has sent all 18 accused in the ongoing Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case to judicial custody till October 14, defence lawyer Shailesh Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad said two accused, who had been in police custody since September 20, were also remanded to judicial custody by the court. “Regarding the two accused who had been in police custody since the 20th, the court has now ordered their remand to judicial custody."

He alleged that the police has failed to report any progress regarding the case and has asked for an extension until October 14 due to the lack of progress. "During the period of police custody, the police did not report any progress regarding financial transactions, exchanges of money, payments to buyers, or the leaking of question papers,” Gaikwad said.

“The other 16 accused were also scheduled for a hearing regarding their judicial custody. The case is currently at the stage of framing charges. Further details regarding bail or the trial process will become clear starting Monday,” he added.

Background of the TET Paper Leak

The Maharashtra TET 2026 was postponed on June 27 after parts of the question paper were allegedly leaked. The TET was scheduled to be conducted on June 28 across the state at 1,028 centres.

Earlier on June 27, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) announced the postponement after confidential information received in the morning indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi had information related to the TET question paper.

According to the MSCE, the Council had implemented all necessary security measures in view of the irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination. However, the information regarding the TET paper led to a police investigation in Bhiwandi.

Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid at the location and, during the investigation, found that several questions in the unauthorised question paper matched those in the actual TET examination paper. The Bhiwandi Police registered a case against the individuals involved, following which the examination was postponed and a detailed investigation was ordered.

“Considering the situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed. A detailed investigation into the matter has also been ordered,” the Maharashtra State Council of Examination said in its public notice. (ANI)