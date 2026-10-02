Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced a nationwide protest starting from Mumbai's Shivaji Park, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging the electoral process and the right to vote are being undermined.

CJP Announces Nationwide Protest Demanding CEC's Resignation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that it would begin a nationwide protest from Mumbai on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with party spokespersons alleging that the electoral process and the right to vote were being undermined. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das told ANI that the protest would begin at Shivaji Park and would subsequently be taken to different parts of the country.

“The entire country has now realised that no matter how many campaigns we run. This broken, corrupt system is eating up the lives and futures of the young people of this country.” While giving a special focus on the right to vote, he asserted that nothing will change in society if the right to vote is taken away.

Das said, “We have been demanding change, but none of it will happen if the only tool left to change anything in our society, the right to vote, is taken away from us.”

He said the young generation had decided that changes were needed to ensure what he described as a level playing field. “Therefore, to ensure that everybody has a fair shot at changing the system and that there is a level playing field for a better system, the young generation of this country has decided that we need to get this fixed,” he said.

Das said the protest would begin in Mumbai, Shivaji Park and then be expanded across the country. “The protest will begin at Shivaji Park tomorrow, and from there, we will take this protest to the entire country. We will ultimately end it only when Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He has to go. He is a traitor to this country, enemy number one.”

He further added that “We will ensure that he is removed from that position, all his crimes are undone, and he pays for the crimes he has committed against the young generation and against the country.”

Spokesperson Confident in Police Cooperation, Questions BJP's Wins

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Abhijit Dipke said he expected the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the protest and maintained that the party's agitation would remain peaceful. “I feel the police will fully cooperate because the previous protests held here in support of the Cockroach Janta Party were also held at the same place and the police fully cooperated. So, I feel our movement is going to be a peaceful and successful movement, and the police will fully cooperate,” Dipke said.

He further said, “Mumbai Police is not like Delhi Police. Mumbai Police will allow the protest to take place very well. I have full confidence in this.”

Dipke also alleged that the youth were being subjected to pressure and said they would not be deterred. “GenZ does not get scared. GenZ will not be scared now. Now the issue is about GenZ rights. If GenZ is stopped from voting, then what will remain for GenZ in this country?” he said.

He also questioned the electoral gains of the BJP and alleged that elections were being won on the basis of Gyanesh Kumar's decisions and calculations. “Now, I also think that the Bharat Ratna should be given. I mean, he won such states which even Narendra Modi could not win. He brought so many seats from such places where even Narendra Modi could not win. At present, the BJP is not winning elections on the face of Narendra Modi. It is winning elections on the fingers and calculations of Gyanesh Kumar,” Dipke said.