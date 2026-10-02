An atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. A trough extending from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is also influencing the weather.

Under the influence of these weather systems, parts of the Western Ghats and southern Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain today, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

A few other parts of Tamil Nadu may also receive light rain with thunderstorms. Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience similar weather conditions in isolated areas.