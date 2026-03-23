Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss state development. On a recent visit, Shah inaugurated an IFFCO plant, proposed dairy co-ops for women, and vowed to eliminate Naxalism from India by March 2026.

Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati on Monday held a constructive discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on issues of mutual interest and the state's ongoing development initiatives. He stated that his support has been instrumental in furthering the development and progress of Odisha.

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Shah Inaugurates IFFCO Plant, Eyes Women's Empowerment

Earlier this month, during his Visit to Odisha, Amit Shah accepted a portrait of Lord Jagannath from devotee Annata Biswal during the inauguration of Sulphuric Acid Plant 3 (SAP-III) at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) unit in Paradeep. He emphasised that the initiative aims to economically empower women, especially from tribal communities and Other Backwards Classes (OBCs).

After inaugurating the third stream of the Sulphuric Acid Plant (SAP-III) at the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) unit in Paradeep, he said the expansion would also support India's push toward self-reliance in fertiliser production.

'Amul Model' for Odisha

"Today in Gujarat, through 3.6 million rural women, Amul became a movement, and today Amul does business worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Its profit, down to every penny, goes to the women cattle herders of Gujarat. Similarly, we will explore the full potential of Odisha to enrich the tribal and OBC mothers and sisters here," Shah said.

He added that both the central and state governments would work together to introduce dairy cooperatives across villages in the state. "In the coming days, both the Bharatiya Janata Party governments will take up the programme of bringing dairy to every village in Odisha, just as it is in Gujarat," he said.

Calling it his first public event in the state after the 2024 elections, Shah also thanked the people of Odisha for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pledge to End Naxalism by 2026

During the same visit, Amit Shah reaffirmed that the security forces will fulfil the resolve of eradicating Naxalism from the country by March 31. Speaking at the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force in Cuttack, the Union Home Minister highlighted CISF's "crucial role" in eliminating Naxalism.

"PM Modi government is determined to free the country from Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and the CISF has played a crucial role in that effort. Whether in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, the CISF has played a crucial role in eliminating Naxalism. I assure you that by March 31, 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism. Our security forces will completely defeat those who dream of a Red Corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati and establish their dominance," he said.

Hailing CISF personnel's "valour and self-sacrifice" for the country, Amit Shah further expressed his gratitude for their service. (ANI)