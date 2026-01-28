Navnirman Krushak Sangathan workers blocked a major road in Odisha protesting paddy procurement issues. Separately, the BJD announced it will raise farmers' distress and the state's deteriorating law and order situation in Parliament.

Farmers Protest Over Paddy Procurement

Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) workers on Wednesday blocked the Puri-Bhubaneswar road in Uttara Chhak during their eight-hour Odisha bandh. They are protesting against alleged lapses in paddy procurement. The workers set fire to tyres on the road and blocked public entry to the Puri-Bhubaneswar road in Uttara Chhak during the bandh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJD to Raise Farmers' Distress, Law and Order in Parliament

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Tuesday said the party will raise two specific issues concerning Odisha in Parliament, as directed by party president Naveen Patnaik, with a sharp focus on farmers' distress and the deterioration of law and order in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Patra said the BJD would strongly flag problems related to paddy procurement and the worsening situation for farmers in Odisha. "BJD, as directed by our party President Naveen Patnaik, raised 2 specific issues relating to Odisha that we will raise in the session. First is the distress of farmers of Odisha, paddy procurement is not happening, Mandis are closed, promised MSP worth Rs 3000 have not been given to them," he said.

The BJD MP said the second major concern that the party will raise is the alleged decline in law and order since the BJP came to power in Odisha. "Second is the issue of deterioration of law and order in the state - over the last 2 years since the BJP government came to power, the crimes against women, girls and minors have increased with those against Dalits and minorities. There is a general breakdown of law and order. The revision of coal royalties has not been done in 10 years, and connectivity issues remain. Unemployment is at an all-time high," Patra said.

BJD Leader Sulata Deo Echoes Concerns

BJD leader Sulata Deo also said that her party would raise a range of pressing issues concerning Odisha, asserting that these matters directly affect the lives of people in the state.

Speaking to ANI here on Tuesday, Deo said, "We focus more on issues related to Odisha. Paddy procurement for farmers is not happening properly. The Mahanadi River, the lifeline of Odisha, has completely dried up, and we will raise this issue as well."

Expressing concern over law and order, the BJD leader said, "Rape cases against minors are increasing. Mob lynching, which never happened in Odisha before, is also a matter of concern. We will definitely raise all these issues," Deo said.

The budget session of Parliament will commence today with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)