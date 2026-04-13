Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida backed the Women's Reservation Bill as a historic step, slamming Congress's opposition. BJP MP Anita Priyadarshini echoed the sentiment, questioning Congress's 60-year rule and calling for unity on the issue.

Parida hails 'women-led development' era

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has backed the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a historic step towards women-led development in India, while taking a swipe at the Congress for opposing it. Speaking to reporters at an event in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Parida said India has moved beyond women's development and entered the era of women-led development.

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"Today, India is undergoing a historic transformation. We have moved beyond women's development and entered the era of women-led development. The Women's Reservation Bill was first introduced in 1996, but it remained merely a discussion for years. Finally, on September 21, 2023, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiyam was passed as a constitutional amendment, ensuring one-third female representation in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies," Parida said.

She noted that in 1952, there were only 22 women MPs in the Lok Sabha, a number that has risen to 75 today, but added that this was "just the beginning."

"Today, I appeal to all political parties and women to unite and raise their voices and exert pressure for their rights and representation. When women unite for their rights, history changes. If women are empowered, India will be empowered," Parida said.

BJP attacks Congress's opposition

BJP MP Anita Priyadarshini also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in women. "We are grateful to the Prime Minister for showing faith in the women of the country and trusting that women can handle the responsibility of the country very well," Priyadarshini said.

Taking aim at the Congress over its opposition to the Bill, she said it appeared to be a conflict for survival rather than a principled stand. "Congress has no other way; it seems more like a conflict for survival. We still appeal for their support because it is not about a political party, but about women of the entire country. Where were you in 60 years of rule?" she said.

Priyadarshini added that women would no longer be mere beneficiaries of government schemes but active participants in law-making. "We were earlier merely the beneficiaries, but we will now be the participants in law-making. Every political party should quit low-level politics and support this," she said.

Parliament to take up key amendments

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session starting April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Government has planned two major amendments.

2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data.

The 2011 census is to be the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution.

Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment.

A bill will be introduced in Parliament to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. A separate Delimitation Bill will be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. (ANI)