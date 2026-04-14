A serving brigadier of the Indian Army, Parminder Singh Arora, and his son, Tejas Singh Arora, were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Delhi over the weekend after the senior officer objected to two people consuming alcohol inside a parked luxury car near their house, the police said.

A serving brigadier of the Indian Army, Parminder Singh Arora (52), and his 22-year-old son, Tejas Singh Arora, were allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Delhi's Vasant Vihar over the weekend after the senior officer objected to two people consuming alcohol inside a parked luxury car near their house, the police said.

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According to the brigadier’s wife, the family had stepped out for a routine walk around 9:45 pm when they noticed the men consuming alcohol near the society gate. When asked to stop, the accused allegedly hurled abuses and made offensive remarks.

The family immediately dialled the police helpline, and a PCR unit arrived about 30 minutes later. However, instead of defusing the situation, the woman claims the presence of police failed to deter the accused. She alleged that the men managed to influence the officers by speaking to someone over the phone, after which no action was taken.

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Two additional cars reportedly pulled up, and a group of seven to eight men — allegedly associates of the accused — stormed the scene.

“They threw my son to the ground and started beating him,” the woman alleged.

As the young man was attacked, the brigadier stepped in to protect him, only to be surrounded and assaulted himself. Both sustained multiple injuries, with the officer suffering visible bruises, including on his elbow.

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The woman further claimed that the violence continued for nearly 20 minutes, all while police personnel stood by without intervening. During the assault, she alleged, the attackers continued to pass vulgar remarks at her as she tried to shield her family.

After the attack, the family alleged further humiliation at the hands of police. They were reportedly asked to sit in the boot of the PCR vehicle — a request they refused — before heading to the police station on their own.

At the station, they claim they were met with apathy and delay. Despite visible injuries, their complaint was not immediately registered.

“When we asked why a case could not be filed, we were told a medico-legal case (MLC) was first required. When we asked police to take us to hospital, they refused and were rude to us throughout. We eventually went to the military hospital ourselves, where we were examined and treated,” the woman alleged.

An FIR has since been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of assault, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, rioting, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Police confirmed that a preliminary inquiry found lapses on the part of the investigating officer, who has now been sent to district lines. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has stepped in, taking a serious view of the incident.

“The authorities in Indian Army have taken serious cognisance of the case. A military police team has been directed to assist the officer. Delhi Police has been approached for expeditious investigation and take action on priority.”