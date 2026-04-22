Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das slammed the BJP over the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a 'drama' and accusing the party of making a 'fun of women'. He and BJD's Prasanna Acharya questioned the bill's delayed implementation.

Congress Attacks BJP Over Women's Reservation Bill

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging that the party has failed to demonstrate genuine commitment towards women's rights. "The BJP made fun of women and women's reservation across the nation. They never truly accepted women's rights because if they had, a Vidhan Sabha committee would have been formed on a rape case instead of just a gherao," Das said.

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Questioning the intent and implementation of the legislation, he further added, "While the Women's Reservation Bill was already passed in 2023, why wasn't it implemented in 2024? Why was delimitation linked? And even if it was, why weren't the states heard?... They don't want to give equal rights to women... This constitutional amendment was just a drama."

Das alleged that the BJP backtracked during detailed discussions on the issue. "If they knew they did not have a majority, why was it brought?... They backed down when the debate was held separately on the issues of delimitation and women's reservation," he said.

BJD Alleges Political Motives

Echoing similar concerns, BJD leader Prasanna Acharya also criticised the Centre's approach, alleging political motives behind linking delimitation with the reservation Bill. "The BJP very well knew the Bill would fail in the Lok Sabha as they did not have the majority... They still brought this and even linked delimitation with it," Acharya said.

He also raised concerns about the absence of implementation despite the earlier passage of the Bill. "The Bill has already been passed in 2023, but not even a notification was issued for the same," he added.

Acharya warned that the proposed delimitation could impact the federal balance. "Delimitation that they are trying to bring under the guise of women's reservation will destroy the unity of the country... They are giving more seats to the states that are ruled by their own party," he alleged.

Bill Fails in Lok Sabha

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to increase Lok Sabha seats and provide 33 per cent reservation for women, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lower House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the Bill did not pass, after which the government decided not to proceed with the linked Delimitation Bill.