Odisha Congress VP Santosh Singh Saluja has alleged errors in school textbooks, flagged teacher shortages, and demanded a CBI probe into irregularities, claiming children are being "exploited" under the BJP government's education policies.

Congress Demands CBI Probe Over Textbook Errors

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Santosh Singh Saluja has raised concerns over alleged errors in textbooks for classes 1 to 8, claiming children are being "exploited" due to mistakes in study material. He also flagged teacher shortages, criticised education policies, and alleged irregularities in contracts, demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

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Speaking to ANI, Saluja said, "For the first time in Odisha's history, children are being exploited... In the textbooks for classes 1st to 8th, the number... There are so many mistakes... The school management officer says that teachers will teach with corrections. Is this possible? Teachers are being appointed to SIR... In Odisha, where there should be one teacher for every 35 students, there is no teacher... We oppose such education policies at the Centre and in the states... The future of Odisha's children is in danger."

Allegations of Corruption in Contracts

He further alleged irregularities in the implementation of education-related contracts and called for an investigation "The contract for this has been given to the child of a BJP official. I think the CBI should investigate all this... This corruption that has taken place should also be investigated by the CBI," Saluja added.

Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP Government

On June 17, BJD president Naveen Patnaik came down heavily on the state's BJP government over the issue and said that it was the result of "extreme carelessness and utterly callous attitude".

ପ୍ରଥମରୁ ଅଷ୍ଟମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପାଠ୍ୟପୁସ୍ତକରେ ଶହଶହ ଭୁଲ ବାହାରିବା ବିଜେପି ସରକାରର ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦାୟିତ୍ବହୀନ ତଥା ଖାମଖିଆଲି ମନୋଭାବକୁ ଦର୍ଶାଉଛି। ପିଲାମାନଙ୍କୁ ଏ ସରକାର ଠିକ ସମୟରେ ପାଠ୍ୟପୁସ୍ତକ ଯୋଗାଇ ପାରୁନଥିବା ବେଳେ, ମିଳିଥିବା ପାଠ୍ୟପୁସ୍ତକରେ ବି ଅନେକ ଭୁଲ ବାହାରିବା ପିଲାଙ୍କ ପାଠପଢ଼ା ଆଶାକୁ ଭାଙ୍ଗି ଦେଇଛି। ଶିକ୍ଷା… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 17, 2026

In a post on X, Patnaik wrote, "The discovery of thousands of errors in the Class 8 Odia textbook is exposing the BJP government's extreme irresponsibility and utterly callous attitude. While this government fails to provide textbooks to children on time, the textbooks that have been provided are also riddled with numerous errors, shattering children's hopes for education. Education is the backbone of life; education paves the way for prosperity," he said.

Patnaik alleged that the education system under the BJP government has completely collapsed. "Yet under the BJP government, the education system has completely collapsed. How does the BJP government intend to shape the future of children? Disrespecting the names of great personalities, designating Brahmapur as a district instead of Ganjam, and writing erroneous spellings are not trivial matters," he added.

He further added, "By trampling upon the prestige of 'Odia Asmita,' the BJP regime, since coming to power, has disrespected the Odia language and script the most. The insults inflicted by the BJP government on children's education from childhood are never forgivable. Immediate provision of error-free textbooks must be ensured, along with guaranteeing the best education for children."

The remarks came after a section of teachers in Odisha's government schools had flagged "multiple errors" in newly introduced textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, including spelling mistakes and incorrect references to prominent personalities.