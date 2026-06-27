The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 was postponed after a paper leak was confirmed by police in Bhiwandi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the incident, calling the country's education system a 'system of extortion'.

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 was postponed on Saturday after parts of the question paper were allegedly leaked. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said claimed that the country's education and examination system has been turned into a "system of extortion" The exam was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

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Rahul Gandhi Slams 'System of Extortion'

"Another paper leak. Another exam canceled. This time, Maharashtra's TET. The country's education and examination system has been turned into a system of extortion, leaving every youth in the country insecure. This is not just a paper leak, it is the theft of the youth's future," The Congress MP said on X.

MSCE Confirms Leak, Postpones Exam

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 across the state after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi, according to an official statement issued by the Council.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.

In its public notice, the MSCE said that although it had implemented all necessary security measures in view of the irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper.

The Council said the Bhiwandi police conducted a raid at the location and, during the investigation, found that several questions in the unauthorised question paper matched those in the actual TET examination paper.

According to the statement, the Bhiwandi police have registered a case against the individuals involved.

"Considering the situation, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed. A detailed investigation into the matter has also been ordered," the Council said, adding that updated information regarding the examination would be published on its official website. (ANI)