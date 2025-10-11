The Odisha Cabinet approved 15 key proposals, including an ordinance to decriminalize minor offenses. An amendment for commercial establishments mandates Odia signboards and permits women to work night shifts with consent and safety measures.

Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved 15 key proposals under 10 major departments at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Friday. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the key proposals approved include Food and Paddy Procurement Policy 2025-26, Odisha Jan Vishwas Ordinance 2025 to decriminalise minor offences and strengthen trust-based governance, and Promulgation of the Odisha Shops & Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Earlier, the Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Employees' State Insurance Act of 1948, designated as the 63rd Amendment, to facilitate its implementation in the state of Odisha.

The amendment will cover shops and commercial establishments with 20 or more employees. It also mandates the display of signboards in Odia, ensures overtime wages for work beyond duty hours, and permits women employees to work at night with written consent, subject to government safety measures.

In a bid to strengthen primary education, the Cabinet approved the "Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya" scheme.

Under this plan, every panchayat will have at least one model primary school to fulfil the objectives of the Right to Education Act, 2009. In the first phase, 2,200 schools will be constructed over three years at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, with each school receiving an allocation of over Rs 5 crore.

The remaining schools will be developed in subsequent phases across all panchayats.

The Cabinet also cleared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the comprehensive development of the famous Ghatagaon Tarini Temple in Keonjhar. The project, spread across 69 acres, has an estimated cost of Rs 226 crore.

The plan includes a 246-room pilgrims' accommodation facility, a coconut storage house, and a 500-seat multipurpose hall to improve infrastructure for devotees.

