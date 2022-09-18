Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha braces for heavy rainfall today, yellow warning issued in 9 districts

    On Sunday, heavy rain was expected in a few places in the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal in Odisha. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow signal for heavy rainfall throughout coastal and southern areas of the state on Monday.

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning and said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha over the next few days due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal. According to the Met office, a low pressure region is predicted to emerge over the Bay of Bengal around Tuesday due to the cyclonic circulation.

    On Sunday, heavy rain was expected in a few places in the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal in Odisha.

    The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow signal for heavy rainfall throughout coastal and southern areas of the state on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, severe rain was also predicted for numerous regions. Fishermen have been told not to enter the deep-water regions.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh spell of enhanced rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to commence over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from September 20. It will also extend to further east-central and eastern parts of the country during the next three to four days.

    The IMD, in its weather bulletin, said, "Fairly Widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 17th; Uttarakhand on 17th & 21st and over & East Uttar Pradesh on 17th, 20th & 21st September, 2022."

    Heavy downpours are anticipated in the Western Himalayan region, encompassing Uttarakhand and some areas of Uttar Pradesh, until September 21. The eastern section of India, which includes Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, as well as certain areas of the western region, are expected to see similar meteorological conditions.

    On September 18, there will likely be significant downpours over the Maharashtra ghat regions, continuing through September 21, over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on September 20 and 21, and over Jharkhand on September 20. Up to September 20, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also predicted to have heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. On September 21 and 22, a few isolated areas of very heavy rainfall are expected over Odisha.

