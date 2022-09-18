Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandigarh University Viral Videos Scandal: Protests over objectionable videos of girls in hostel

    According to police, the videos were recorded by a girl student, who has since been arrested. The videos were allegedly shared to some person(s) who reportedly uploaded them on adult platforms. 

    Chandigarh University Viral Videos Scandal: Protests over objectionable videos of 60 girls
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

    Tension prevails at the Chandigarh University campus, where massive protests were witnessed post-midnight after objectionable videos were leaked of reportedly around 60 girls taking baths in the campus hostel. Students protested on the campus and chanted 'We Want Justice' slogans. 

    According to police, the videos were recorded by a girl student, who has since been arrested. The videos were allegedly shared with some person(s) who reportedly uploaded them on adult platforms. 

    Also Read: 'Nikon camera with Canon cover': BJP fact-checks Opposition's tweet on PM Modi

    The girl student has been booked under Sections 354C of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. According to some reports, some students whose videos got leaked online attempted suicide on campus. However, the police and the state government denied any such incident. SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said there was no attempt to commit suicide. Rather, there were some girls who had fainted during the protests and ambulances were called in to shift them to the hospital

    Punjab's High Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer took to Twitter to say, "Sad to know about the unfortunate incident that happened in Chandigarh University. As this matter is very sensitive, I request all to refrain from forwarding unverified news. There is no news of any student suicide."

    "The government assures justice to university students, especially girls. Deputy Commissioner of Mohali and Senior Superintendent of Police have been ordered to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire incident. Whoever is found guilty in this case will not be spared," he added.

    Appealing for calm, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter. He said, 'I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all, including the media, should be very, very cautious. It is also the test of ours now as a society.'

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha braces for heavy rainfall today till sept 20 yellow warning issued in 9 districts gcw

    Odisha braces for heavy rainfall today, yellow warning issued in 9 districts

    Onam Bumper 2022 BR-87 draw today: Check prizes winner update

    Onam Bumper 2022 BR-87 draw today: Check prizes winner update

    Nikon camera with Canon cover BJP fact checks Opposition s tweet on PM Modi gcw

    'Nikon camera with Canon cover': BJP fact-checks Opposition's tweet on PM Modi

    Cheetahs 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - heres what happened snt

    Cheetahs' 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - here's what happened

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record' snt

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record'

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2022-23, English Premier League: I understand - Brendan Rodgers fears sack after Leicester City thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I understand' - Rodgers fears sack after Leicester thrashed by Tottenham

    Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi looks voluptuous in sexy ivory bodycon dress, Louis Vuitton bag RBA

    Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi looks voluptuous in sexy ivory bodycon dress, Louis Vuitton bag

    Odisha braces for heavy rainfall today till sept 20 yellow warning issued in 9 districts gcw

    Odisha braces for heavy rainfall today, yellow warning issued in 9 districts

    football EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Antonio Conte on Son Heung-min's hat-trick for Tottenham vs Leicester-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'If you play in the way he played, everyone is happy' - Conte on Son's hat-trick

    Watch Queen Elizabeth II 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin gcw

    Watch: Queen Elizabeth II’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon