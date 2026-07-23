Over 30 girl students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, were affected by a diarrhoea outbreak. Nineteen were hospitalized but are now in stable condition. The outbreak is suspected to be from contaminated food or water.

Panic has gripped Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostel at Sargada in Bijatala block of Mayurbhanj district after a diarrhoea outbreak affected more than 30 girl students. Nineteen of them have been admitted to Rairangpur Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment following the sudden surge in cases.

According to official sources, the students began showing symptoms of diarrhoea on Thursday. The situation escalated rapidly, prompting immediate intervention by the health department. A special medical team rushed to the hostel in the evening and provided primary treatment and health check-ups to the affected girls on the spot. However, the condition of 19 students deteriorated, leading to their swift transfer to Rairangpur Sub-divisional Hospital. The girls are currently under close observation and receiving necessary medical care. Hospital authorities have described their condition as stable.

Authorities Respond to Outbreak

The outbreak is suspected to have been caused by contaminated water or food at the hostel. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among students, staff, and parents at the residential school, which is meant to provide a safe environment for girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

District and block-level administration, along with the health department, have swung into action. Officials are closely monitoring the health of the remaining students to prevent further spread of the illness. Special arrangements have been made regarding food and drinking water to ensure the safety of other boarders. Hygiene and sanitation measures are being strictly enforced at the hostel premises.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Dilip Kumar Nand reached Rairangpur Hospital soon after receiving the information and inquired about the health status of the admitted students. Speaking to ANI, he said, "After receiving news of the girls suffering from diarrhoea at KGBV Puruneshwar in the evening, we immediately arranged two vehicles and shifted 19 students to Rairangpur Medical. Treatment of all the students is continuing there. Their health condition is stable as per the doctors. The medical team has also reached the hostel and is continuing treatment and health check-ups of the affected students."

Investigation and Precautionary Measures

The rapid response from the health and education departments has helped contain the situation to some extent. However, anxiety remains high among the parents of the students studying in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. This is not the first instance of health issues being reported from residential schools in the region, raising questions about the quality of food, water supply, and overall sanitation facilities in such institutions.

Local authorities have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to identify the exact cause of the outbreak and necessary corrective steps will be taken to avoid recurrence. As of now, the focus remains on the complete recovery of the affected students and ensuring the well-being of the entire hostel. Health officials continue to remain on high alert, with regular monitoring and precautionary measures in place. (ANI)