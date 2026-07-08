The ED raided multiple locations in UP's Jhansi and Lucknow linked to ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav. The searches are part of a money laundering probe based on a disproportionate assets case filed by the UP vigilance department.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and Lucknow in connection with an ongoing investigation against former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Singh Yadav and his associates, officials said.

The search operations are being conducted at the residential and business premises of Deep Narayan, his family members and associated entities and persons, with the aim of securing evidence relating to proceeds of crime, beneficial ownership, financial transactions and assets acquired from suspected illicit sources.

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During the course of search operations, officials said, various incriminating documents, digital devices and records relating to movable and immovable properties and financial transactions are being examined to trace the proceeds of crime and identify the persons involved in the laundering of such proceeds.

Basis of the Investigation

The investigation is based on an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) of the Uttar Pradesh vigilance establishment relating to alleged possession of disproportionate assets by the former MLA.

ED's Allahabad zonal office conducted the searches early on Wednesday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and the operation is still underway.

Probe Reveals Extensive Criminal Network

Deep Narayan, former MLA from Garautha constituency in Jhansi, is being investigated based on ED's preliminary investigation, which has revealed the generation and laundering of proceeds of crime through a network of companies and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) engaged in real estate, construction and other businesses.

Officials said the case also involves allegations relating to various scheduled offences (more than 23 FIRs) under the PMLA.

"Preliminary investigation has also revealed around 60 offences, including cheating, forgery, extortion, attempt to murder, dacoity, etc., registered under the Indian Penal Code, UP Gangsters Act, Goondas Act etc.," said the officials.

They said further investigation is in progress under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. (ANI)