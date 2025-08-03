A 15-year-old girl, allegedly set on fire by miscreants in Odisha’s Puri district in June, died at AIIMS Delhi while undergoing treatment. She had suffered 75% burns and was airlifted from Bhubaneswar. CM Majhi and DyCM Parida expressed condolences.

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl died on Saturday while undergoing treatment in AIIMS here after she was allegedly set on fire by miscreants in the Balanga area of Odisha's Puri district on June 19.

The girl, who had sustained 75 per cent burns, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS New Delhi on July 19 and was admitted to the Burn ICU.

Odisha CM Majhi Expresses Shock And Offers Condolences

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences.

In a post on X, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl victim in the Balangir incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of the specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and beseech God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Deputy CM Parida Calls Incident “Unexpected And Unfortunate”

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also reacted to the incident and called it an “unexpected and unfortunate.”

"Following an unexpected and unfortunate incident, the victim from Balangir, who was under treatment at Delhi AIIMS, has passed away. While praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I express my condolences to her family in this sorrowful situation.

Despite all efforts by the medical team and the government, we are deeply saddened that she could not be saved," said Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in a post on X.

Odisha Police Urge Public To Avoid Sensitive Comments

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Odisha police urged not to make any "sensitive comments" regarding this matter during this tragic moment, as the investigation has reached its final stage.

"As to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request that everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment," the police said.

Girl Allegedly Abducted And Set On Fire Near Riverside

According to the police, the minor girl went out with her friends, but she was allegedly abducted midway and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire. The victim reached someone's house from the incident spot, after which she was taken to the hospital by her cousin.