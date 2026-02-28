A Kanpur court ordered the release of the Lamborghini seized in a February 8 accident. The luxury vehicle was released after compliance with court conditions, including the payment of an Rs 8.5 crore bond. The accused was granted bail earlier.

Court Orders Release of Lamborghini

In the high-profile Lamborghini accident case in Kanpur, the court has ordered the release of the luxury vehicle seized after the crash, advocate Dharmendra Singh, representing the accused Shivam Mishra, said on Saturday.

Singh stated that the court's order for the release of the vehicle, which was seized by police following the accident, was issued based on compliance with its conditions and was communicated to the concerned police station.

"In the accident case, the Court ordered the release of the vehicle seized yesterday, and that order was sent to the concerned police station. The court issued the order based on which the vehicle was released. The Court's order required sureties, including personal bonds and a bond which required a surety equal to the vehicle's value," he said while speaking to ANI.

He added that the court's directive required sureties, including personal bonds and a bond equal to the value of the vehicle. "In compliance with that order, the bond amount of Rs 8.5 crore was paid and thus the vehicle was released...The vehicle seized by the police was released from the police station yesterday night," he added.

Details of the Accident

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on February 8 afternoon when the Lamborghini hit an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle, and later crashed into a pole. Eyewitnesses had claimed that the car was being driven at a high speed at the time of the incident.

Accused Granted Bail, Lawyer Alleges Police Pressure

Meanwhile, on February 12, Shivam Mishra, the alleged accused in the Kanpur Lamborghini accident, was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 by the District Court.

Speaking to the media, his lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, alleged that the police had been "working under pressure from the government" and wrongly arrested Mishra.

"... The Court has refused the remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is being released now, on an undertaking of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of Rs 20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government... Police had wrongly arrested him (Shivam Mishra)," he said.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the police's remand plea. Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, said, "On a personal bond of Rs 20,000, Shivam Mishra's remand plea was rejected by the Court..."

Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, was arrested on February 12, after a court rejected his driver Mohan's claim of being behind the wheel. (ANI)