A Special CBI Court in Raipur has reversed the discharge of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 obscene video case involving ex-minister Rajesh Munnat, according to sources. The Special CBI Court reversed the magisterial court order discharging Baghel. The court on Saturday also rejected appeals from other accused, including Kailash Murarka, Vinod Verma, and Vijay Bhatia, against the trial court order framing charges.

Background of the Case

The case dates back to 2017, when Munnat accused Baghel of creating and circulating sexually explicit videos to tarnish his reputation. The CBI had filed a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet against six accused, including Baghel. The case was registered in 2017 for making and circulating obscene videos depicting Ex Minister Rajesh Munat, to tarnish his image. The case was later transferred to CBI.

Investigation Details and Allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was probing Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CGPCC) President Bhupesh Baghel in this regard. The CBI had also filed a charge sheet and supplementary chargesheet against 6 accused. In 2017, an FIR was lodged by the Chhattisgarh Police, Baghel and journalist Vinod Verma in the state minister sex CD case. The FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the IT Act.

Verma, who was arrested in connection withan extortion and blackmail case, had then said that he had a sex CD of the Chhattisgarh minister, "and that is why the state government is not happy with me."

An FIR was filed against Verma by a person named Prakash Bajaj, who accused the journalist of blackmailing him over a certain 'vulgar' video that features his boss.

However, Munat said the sex CD, which Verma claimed to have against him, was fake.