'Objectionable, baseless allegations': Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks

“The Congress leader has made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him,” Joshi told Speaker Om Birla.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday demanded that action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his certain “objectionable” comments made in Lok Sabha, and that they be expunged from the records.

Gandhi made several comments in the House on Tuesday that have already been removed from the records. Joshi brought up the matter as soon as the House convened for the day, stating that according to parliamentary rules, anyone wishing to bring accusations against another person must first file a notice.

“The Congress leader has made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him,” he told Speaker Om Birla.

Also Read | TMC's Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited'

A privilege motion will be brought against Gandhi over his remarks, according to the minister. He said a privilege notice has already been served but it was not even authenticated.

The speaker, however, indicated he would consider the situation and make a judgement after doing so rather than making a decision right away. Gandhi led a fierce opposition attack on the Hindenburg report on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, asserting that Gautam Adani's spectacular surge in wealth began after the BJP took office in 2014 when he climbed from 609th to the second rank on the world wealthy list.

Also read: 'G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The treasury benches responded angrily to the Congress leader's comments, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju urging him to stop making "wild charges" and to back up his assertions.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a BJP politician, made the accusations against Gandhi outside of Parliament. He said that the Gandhi family and the Congress were complicit in "huge frauds" that "tarnished" the nation's reputation.

The Speaker also disapproved of the Congress leader displaying certain pictures in the House. "If you show posters, they (BJP) will show posters of the Rajasthan chief minister (with Adani). Parliament is not for these things," Birla said.

Also read: Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter