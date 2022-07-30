'Cannot be mute spectator...' NSA Ajit Doval says some people trying to create animosity in name of religion

Taking part in an interfaith conference organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Doval said that attempts must be made to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel a part of India.

There are some people who create animosity in the name of ideology and religion, which impacts the entire nation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Saturday, adding that religious leaders will have to work together to counter this.



Interacting with religious leaders from different religion, the National Security Advisor said that the country cannot be a mute spectator to attempts being made by some people to create animosity in name of religion. To counter the negative impact on the country and religious animosity, he called upon citizens to work together and make every religious body feel part of India.

In this, we sail and sink together, Doval said in the conference.

Religious leaders who attended the event under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to 'ban organisations like PFI' and other such fronts which have been "indulging in anti-national activities".