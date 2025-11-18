J&K CM Omar Abdullah visited the injured from the Nowgam police station blast, which killed 9. He announced a probe and compensation. BJP leaders also met victims. LG Manoj Sinha stated the blast was accidental, ruling out terror involvement.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited a hospital in Srinagar to meet the injured from the accidental Nowgam police station blast. The accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased, CM Abdullah told reporters, "The investigation has begun. I hope that people will get answers, because this should not have happened. Such a large quantity of explosives was brought in, under what circumstances it was brought, under what conditions it was kept, and how it was being handled. Slowly, we will get answers to all these questions. But for now, I have come only to express sympathy and condolences to all those families whose loved ones are no longer in this world. I have come to the hospital to inquire about those who were injured."

CM lauds hospital's swift response

The Chief Minister praised the staff of Ujala Cygnus Hospital in Srinagar for their prompt response to the blast. "I am grateful to this hospital, because they were the first to reach. They did not even wait for a telephone call. They saw from the window that an explosion had occurred. There was fire, and they immediately sent their ambulance. Their team reached the spot first and rescued the injured people. Even today, the injured are being treated in this hospital. Four people are admitted in the ICU. I hope all of them will recover and be sent back home."

Compensation announced for victims, damaged houses

CM Abdullah said that the government has already provided compensation to the victims' families from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Regarding the structural damage to houses, the CM said that a case is being prepared to provide compensation. He also suggested that the Home Department and LG funds should be used to support the affected families.

CM Abdullah said, "We have already provided the compensation that had to be announced from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. After that, regarding the structural damage to the houses, the MLA sahib spoke about it, and a case is being prepared for that as well. Whatever we can provide as per procedure, we will provide. Besides, since this blast occurred in a police station, it is expected that funds kept with the Home Department and funds kept with our LG sahib should also be used to give some money to the house owners, so the damage can be repaired."

CM urges against profiling of Kashmiris

CM Abdullah stated that he had requested in the North Zonal Council meeting to ensure that innocent people are not dragged into suspicion due to the blast. "In the Northern Zonal Council meeting, which was held yesterday, I urged that every resident of J&K and Kashmiri Muslim should not be looked at with suspicion. Strict punishment should be given to those responsible for the Nowgam Police Station blast incident and the Delhi terror blast. But innocent people, who have nothing to do with this, should not be dragged into this circle. I have said this, and I hope it will be acted upon.", CM said.

Job promised for slain tailor's family

CM also directed the officials to process a case for providing a job to the family of a tailor who lost his life in the blast. "He should receive support as well. Earlier, there used to be an SRO, its name has been changed but the scheme is the same. Families of people who are killed in such incidents are given a job as compensation. I will tell our government officers to process a case for this tailor's family as well. And as soon as that case reaches us, we will approve it.", he said.

BJP leaders meet injured, assure support

Earlier, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina and Sunil Sharma met the injured from the Nowgam Police Station blast at a hospital here on Monday. Speaking to reporters, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, said that the Centre stands with the families of the victims and will provide all possible assistance.

"Yesterday, we visited the homes of the victims in Srinagar and Budgam and met with their families. The message from the Government of India was that the entire country stands with these families. The responsibility of these families is India's responsibility, and it will receive full attention. Today, we have met with the injured at the hospital. They are quite satisfied with the treatment," Sharma told reporters.

After meeting the injured, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said that most of the injured are now recovering speedily. He added that the Lieutenant Governor and the DGP have also ordered an inquiry into this matter.

LG rules out terror angle, calls it an accident

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ruled out any terrorist involvement in the Nowgam Police Station blast, stating that preliminary inputs indicate it was an accident that occurred during sample-collection work. He said a probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Investigation underway

Meanwhile, the area surrounding Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar has been sealed off by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams and security forces, as an investigation is underway following the blast. (ANI)