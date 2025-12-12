Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat unveiled a grand statue of Veer Savarkar and an 'Inspiration Park' in his name in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Shah paid tribute, stating the site will inspire future generations.

'Savarkar did not receive deserved recognition'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled the grand statue of Veer Savarkar and inaugurated the 'Veer Savarkar Inspiration Park' in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The event was also attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat.In a post on X, Shah stressed that the life of Veer Savarkar inspires immense love for the motherland and the land of Andaman and Nicobar has been a witness to the sacrifices, dedication, and courage of numerous freedom fighters, including Veer Savarkar. "Veer Savarkar Ji's life inspires boundless love for the motherland and the sacrifice of one's life for the nation. The land of Andaman and Nicobar has been a witness to the sacrifices, dedication, and courage of numerous freedom fighters, including Veer Savarkar Ji," he said. "Today, on this sacred land, the unveiling of the grand statue of Savarkar Ji and the inauguration of the 'Veer Savarkar Inspiration Park' were done in the presence of the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the esteemed Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji. This park and statue, just like Veer Savarkar Ji himself, will continue to inspire future generations to steadfastly protect cultural nationalism and realize his dreams," Amit Shah said on X.

Earlier today, addressing a gathering on the occasion, Amit Shah said that VD Savarkar did not receive the recognition he deserved for his efforts to eradicate social evils. The Union Minister hailed VD Savarkar, while terming the Andaman and Nicobar Islands "sacred land" where freedom fighters sacrificed their lives.

Amit Shah said, "Veer Savarkar ji was never given the recognition he deserved for his efforts to eradicate untouchability in the country. He courageously fought against the prevalent evils within Hindu society of his time and continued to progress despite facing opposition from the community."

Contributions of Netaji Recalled

He also recalled the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army to the liberation of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Who was Veer Savarkar?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, and was a poet, writer, and social reformer. He was incarcerated at the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the British regime, where he endured immense hardship with unwavering resolve. (ANI)