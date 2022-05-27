'Nothing serious': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on sports minister's 'free me' jibe

Sports Minister Ashok Chandna expressed his displeasure with the conduct of the CM's principal secretary and stated that he would prefer to be removed as a cabinet minister.

Hours after Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna requested that he be relieved of his ministerial duties, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the minister is under a lot of pressure, and the statement could have been made under stress.

On late Thursday night, Chandna expressed his displeasure with the conduct of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary Kuldeep Ranka, referring to him as the "minister of all departments," and stated that he would prefer to be removed as a minister.

Gehlot stated that the minister is under a great deal of work pressure. Adding that, he may have become hyper and made a statement. It is not something that should be taken seriously. "I have not yet spoken with him," Gehlot added.

"Rural Olympic Games will be held soon, according to a budget announcement," Gehlot added; this is the first time in the country that such a programme, which will make history, is being organised. Approximately 30 lakh people will play Kabbadi and kho-kho. There is a lot of pressure on him (Chandna), and he may have expressed his feelings. It should not be taken seriously."

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Chandna's cabinet colleague, offered a similarly pacifying tone and said he would speak with him. "I believe the CM will address the issue. However, it is the responsibility of the party to take Ashok Chandna's tweet seriously."

Shakuntla Rawat, another cabinet minister, said, "The bureaucracy is like any other machine; they are part of our team, and things happen in the family."

"Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request for you...," Chandna tweeted. "Please remove me from this cruel ministerial post. Kuldeep Ranka Ji should be in charge of all my departments because he is the minister of all departments. Thank you very much."



Also Read: Why don't BJP and RSS merge: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on communal clashes

Also Read: 'Was threatened, assaulted multiple times': Rajasthan minister's son booked for rape

Also Read: 'Order probe into riots': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah