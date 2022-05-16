Why don't BJP and RSS merge: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on communal clashes

Congress's Gehlot stated that it is necessary to determine which political party benefits from communal violence incidents.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing religious politics and stressed that such politics is not good. Gehlot criticized PM Modi, claiming that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak is the country's Prime Minister. Furthermore, Gehlot stated that if the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS have similar opinions and schools of thought, why don't the two parties merge?

Also, Gehlot slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not directing an investigation into the riots cases in Rajasthan, despite his request. Gehlot asked, "Why doesn't Shah show courage and order an investigation into the riots cases to avoid future communal violence incidents?"

In the recent riots, all accused are from RSS and BJP, not from Italy, Gehlot alleged.

Gehlot stated that it is necessary to determine which political party benefits from communal violence incidents. While demanding an investigation into the riot cases, the chief minister noted that Congress was not involved in the riots.

In the major event, Rajasthan experienced communal violence incidents in Jodhpur and Karauli. In Jodhpur, the hometown of Gehlot, too witnesses violence just hours before Eid. Violence erupted in Jodhpur following the installation of Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle.

Gehlot requested the Union Home Minister to form committees led by retired judges to investigate the violence reported in Karauli, Jodhpur, and other states during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi processions.

Several states reported incidents of communal violence on the occasion of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi. Several cases of violence and arson have been reported in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.

The BJP held its 'Hunkar Rally' on May 5 and attacked the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on various issues, including communal violence.

Also Read: 'Order probe into riots': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah

Also Read: Clashes reported between two communities in Jodhpur, internet suspended

Also Read: 'Was threatened, assaulted multiple times': Rajasthan minister's son booked for rape