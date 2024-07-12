Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Not authorised to speak to media': Under fire IAS officer Puja Khedkar ducks questions after Washim transfer

    IAS officer Puja Khedkar, recently transferred from Pune amid controversy, reported for duty in Washim. She declined media comments on the controversy involving her father. Staying in a guesthouse, she won't have a cabin or car. Khedkar will rotate through departments, starting with the PWD, and will be assigned to Mantralaya in October.

    Not authorised to speak to media Under fire IAS officer Puja Khedkar ducks questions after Washim transfer vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

    IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who recently made headlines after being transferred from Pune during her training period amid controversy, reported for duty at the Washim collector's office on Thursday. Her transfer followed demands for a separate cabin and staff in Pune, which stirred significant debate.

    At the Washim collector's office, surrounded by journalists, Khedkar shared insights into her new position as a probationary assistant collector but refrained from addressing the controversies involving her and her father. Her father, a former government employee, was accused of pressuring Pune officials for special privileges for her.

    From house, car, to separate office: WhatsApp chat reveals trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's demands

    "As per service rules, I am not authorized to speak to the media on this," Khedkar firmly stated.

    An official from the Washim office confirmed that Khedkar would be staying in a guesthouse until she is allocated government quarters, expected within the next two to three weeks. Unlike her situation in Pune, where her demands led to her transfer, she will not be provided with a cabin or a car in Washim.

    Maharashtra: 229 students, 4 staffers at residential school test positive for COVID-19 in Washim district

    Bhuvaneswari S, the district collector of Washim, explained that probationary officers follow a structured schedule, rotating through various departments. This week, Khedkar will work in the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation Department. Next week, she will move on to the tribal department. She is scheduled to leave for an assignment at Mantralaya in Mumbai on October 14.

    The spotlight remains on Khedkar as she navigates her new role in Washim, maintaining a low profile amidst the ongoing controversies.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 2:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka stands at no twi in child marriages across India

    Karnataka stands at no. 2 in child marriages across India

    Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Baramulla; Tremors felt across region AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Baramulla; Tremors felt across region

    Delhi world's 2nd most populated city, soon to be 1st; Mumbai and Kolkata among fastest growing AJR

    Delhi world's 2nd most populated city, soon to be 1st; Mumbai and Kolkata among fastest growing

    'New chapter of development...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first cargo ship at Vizhinjam port anr

    'New chapter of development...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first cargo ship at Vizhinjam port

    Viral video shows youth fail to recognize 'Father of the Nation', sparks concern online (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video shows youth fail to recognize 'Father of the Nation', sparks concern online (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka stands at no twi in child marriages across India

    Karnataka stands at no. 2 in child marriages across India

    Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Baramulla; Tremors felt across region AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Baramulla; Tremors felt across region

    Mutual Funds investment: 7 tips for sustained portfolio growth gcw

    Mutual Funds investment: 7 tips for sustained portfolio growth

    Isha Ambani wears copper coloured lehenga with Nandi motifs mantra nandi motif [PHOTOS] ATG

    Isha Ambani wears lehenga with Nandi motif, mantra inscribed? See pics

    Who was Baba Vanga? Know her SHOCKING predictions for 2025 and when the world will end RBA

    Who was Baba Vanga? Know her SHOCKING predictions for 2025 and when the world will end

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon