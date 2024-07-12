'Not authorised to speak to media': Under fire IAS officer Puja Khedkar ducks questions after Washim transfer

IAS officer Puja Khedkar, recently transferred from Pune amid controversy, reported for duty in Washim. She declined media comments on the controversy involving her father. Staying in a guesthouse, she won't have a cabin or car. Khedkar will rotate through departments, starting with the PWD, and will be assigned to Mantralaya in October.

IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who recently made headlines after being transferred from Pune during her training period amid controversy, reported for duty at the Washim collector's office on Thursday. Her transfer followed demands for a separate cabin and staff in Pune, which stirred significant debate.

At the Washim collector's office, surrounded by journalists, Khedkar shared insights into her new position as a probationary assistant collector but refrained from addressing the controversies involving her and her father. Her father, a former government employee, was accused of pressuring Pune officials for special privileges for her.



"As per service rules, I am not authorized to speak to the media on this," Khedkar firmly stated.

An official from the Washim office confirmed that Khedkar would be staying in a guesthouse until she is allocated government quarters, expected within the next two to three weeks. Unlike her situation in Pune, where her demands led to her transfer, she will not be provided with a cabin or a car in Washim.



Bhuvaneswari S, the district collector of Washim, explained that probationary officers follow a structured schedule, rotating through various departments. This week, Khedkar will work in the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation Department. Next week, she will move on to the tribal department. She is scheduled to leave for an assignment at Mantralaya in Mumbai on October 14.

The spotlight remains on Khedkar as she navigates her new role in Washim, maintaining a low profile amidst the ongoing controversies.

