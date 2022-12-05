Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ready to rock and roll': Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter post pictures of duo before kidney transplant

    On Saturday, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav left for Singapore to be present with his father during his kidney transplant surgery. Lalu's close aide Bhola Yadav and Tejashwi's political advisor Sanjay Yadav also left with him.

    Ready to rock and roll Lalu Prasad Yadavs daughter post pictures of duo before kidney transplant
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Ahead of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant, Rohini Aacharya (his second daughter), who will be donating her kidney to her father, posted a picture of the duo in hospital gowns.

    It is reportedly said that Lalu and Rohini were admitted to the hospital on Sunday (December 4) for pre-surgery tests following which the kidney transplant operation will take place today (December 5).

    Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti are also in Singapore to be with the RJD chief.

    On Saturday, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav left for Singapore to be present with his father during his kidney transplant surgery. Lalu's close aide Bhola Yadav and Tejashwi's political advisor Sanjay Yadav also left with him.

    Acharya is often seen talking about her parents on Twitter and other social media. In a recent tweet, Acharya said, "My mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them."

    Reacting to the kidney transplant, Acharya had said it is "just a small chunk of flesh" that she wanted to give to her father. 

    Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav, a convict in fodder scam cases, is currently out on bail due to health issues. He had visited Singapore for treatment but had to return due to the expiry of the period a Delhi court had fixed for his foreign visit.

