'We are not safe in Kashmir...' protests erupt after terrorists release hit-list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits

"Time and again, the terrorists have struck after issuing such warnings. Still, the government is in a slumber and refuses to consider our request (transfer to Jammu)," Kashmiri Pandits said

Protests have erupted in the Kashmir Valley after terrorists released a hit list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits in government service. The list was released by The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the Pakistan-based terror out Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which has been behind the targetted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-Kashmiri migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley.

Protesting Kashmiri Pandits said they were worried about their safety and have sought transfer to Jammu. "The government should take the hit-list released by terrorists seriously. We have been living every minute under threat. We cannot work in Kashmir under the shadow of terror threat," a Kashmiri Pandit said at the protest site.

"The government employees are scared. It is both difficult and risky for us to work in such an atmosphere. The government will have to take concrete steps to ensure our safety. So far, the administration has not done enough to meet our demand," said another protester.

"The threat letters have been coming regularly this year. This time, they said that those employees who got jobs under the Prime Minister's rehabilitation package and Hindus are on the hit list. Time and again, the terrorists have struck after issuing such warnings. Still, the government is in a slumber and refuses to consider our request (transfer to Jammu), he added.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about how the terrorists were able to access the list of Kashmiri Pandits in government service in the Valley. According to reports, the list that was "leaked" to the terrorists was originally from a transfer order issued by the Directorate of School Education to the employees. To note, around 6000 Kashmiri Pandits work for the administration in Kashmir.

The latest warning comes weeks after terrorists put out threatening letters warning Kashmiri editors and journalists, accusing them of being the eyes and ears of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

