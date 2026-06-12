Congress's Meenakshi Natarajan termed the SC's rejection of her plea against her cancelled Rajya Sabha nomination a 'setback to democracy.' She slammed the Election Commission, calling it 'compromised' but noted the court at least heard her plea.

Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan, reacted strongly after the Supreme Court rejected her plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers, terming the decision "a setback to democracy and the Constitution of India." Speaking to media, Natarajan said this was not a personal setback but a blow to democracy and the Constitution, adding that the Election Commission had been unresponsive for 48 hours, though the Supreme Court at least heard their plea.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This is not a personal setback. This is a setback to democracy and the Constitution of India. I said this in the beginning that the members of the Election Commission were compromised. When our people went to the Election Commission, they did not answer us for 48 hours. The Supreme Court at least heard our plea and gave a verdict," she said.

Natarajan slams 'compromised' Election Commission

The Congress leader alleged that the Election Commission was deeply compromised, saying the issue was not with the state of Madhya Pradesh but with the poll body itself, and that the Returning Officer's handling had been exposed to the public.

"We all know the Election Commission's stance. I do not wish to make any comment regarding the Supreme Court," Natarajan later told ANI.

Supreme Court dismisses plea

The controversy stems from the rejection of Natarajan's nomination for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh by the Returning Officer, citing her alleged failure to disclose a pending criminal case. Following the rejection, senior Congress leaders met with the EC seeking immediate reversal of the decision, after which the party approached the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court stated, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition and it is hereby dismissed," while clarifying that its observations on Natarajan's nomination would not prejudice any election petition that may be instituted before the jurisdictional High Court.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Natarajan, had argued that charges had not been framed against her, which is a requirement under the Representation of the People's Act (RoP) for rejection of nomination papers.

Congress stages protest

Meanwhile, in protest, Congress leaders staged a Satyagraha in New Delhi earlier in the day to express their dissent against the handling of the matter by the EC.