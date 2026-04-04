A video showing alleged racial abuse of a dance group from Arunachal Pradesh at a hospital in Bihar's Patna has triggered outrage online, with several users demanding action against those involved.

A video showing alleged racial abuse of a dance group from Arunachal Pradesh at a hospital in Bihar'sPatna has triggered outrage online, with several users demanding action against those involved. According to reports, on April 2, an attendant at a Patna hospital, stopped the group from using a public washroom and demanded ID.

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When they pushed back, she allegedly called them “Momos," “Chinki," and “Chinese", laughing through it all, unbothered, - all was caught on camera.

One of the women filmed the encounter. In the now-viral video, she can be heard saying, “Hum log apna North East se ghoomne ke liye aate hain, par aise 1-2 karan se hum darte hain (we come from the Northeast to travel, but because of incidents like this, we are scared)."

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The clip went viral, drawing outrage from communities in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Users urged Bihar Police and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to launch investigation.

Northeast Indians living or travelling in mainland cities have documented years of slurs, housing discrimination, workplace bias and casual othering.