A workers' protest in Noida over low pay and poor conditions escalated into violence, causing traffic chaos. Key demands included wage revisions, weekly offs, and fair overtime pay. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a committee and held urgent talks with labor representatives to address their grievances.

A massive workers’ protest in Noida over wage issues escalated into violence, prompting urgent late-night talks between labour representatives and a high-level Uttar Pradesh government committee. The unrest, centred in the Phase 2 industrial area, highlighted deep-rooted grievances over low pay, long working hours and lack of basic labour benefits.

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The state government swiftly intervened, forming a committee under senior officials to address the situation. During late-night discussions in Greater Noida, workers from multiple industrial units presented their concerns in detail. An official involved in the talks said employees had “clearly placed their demands regarding wage revision, overtime and working conditions.”

Key Demands: Wage Revision, Weekly Off, Better Conditions

At the core of the protest are demands for a wage hike, a mandatory weekly day off, proper overtime compensation and improved workplace conditions. Workers have also raised concerns about long duty hours and lack of adherence to labour laws.

One worker highlighted the issues, saying, “Duty hours should be fixed, overtime hours should be paid, and companies… should adhere to the guidelines laid by the federal government.”

Officials confirmed that these demands are now under active consideration, with further rounds of discussions planned. The administration has indicated that decisions, particularly on wage revisions, will be taken at the government level after evaluating all aspects.

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Violence, Traffic Chaos and Government Response

What began as a peaceful protest soon turned violent, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and vehicles being set on fire reported across the industrial hub.

The unrest led to massive traffic disruptions, especially near key routes like the Chilla border and Sector 62, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Police responded by deploying heavy security and using “minimum force” to control the situation, including tear gas in some areas. Authorities also began identifying “provocative elements” allegedly involved in escalating the violence, warning of strict legal action.

In an effort to restore calm, the administration urged workers to maintain peace and avoid rumours, assuring them that their concerns are being addressed through official channels. Meanwhile, measures such as weekly offs, double overtime pay and worker welfare initiatives are being discussed as part of a broader solution.

With tensions still simmering, the outcome of these talks will be crucial in determining whether the industrial unrest subsides or intensifies further in one of India’s key manufacturing hubs.

Also Read: Noida Phase-2 Protest: Crowd pelts stones at companies, damages property