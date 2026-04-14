Misinformation on social media triggered unrest during a workers' protest in Noida, leading police to file FIRs. Commissioner Laxmi Singh said minimal force was used, most demands were met, and action is being taken against rumour-mongers.

Misinformation circulated through two social media handles triggered unrest among workers who were initially engaged in a peaceful protest in Noida, police said on Monday. Police have registered FIRs against both social media handles and assured strict action against those responsible for spreading rumours that allegedly escalated tensions during the protest in Noida Phase-2, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Detail Response, Action Against Provocateurs

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh clarified that police did not resort to firing and used only minimal force at two locations to disperse the crowd. "Today, at approximately 83 locations across Noida, approximately 42,000 labourers took to the streets in support of their demands. In only two of these locations, due to violent protests, minimal force was used. Cases are being filed. In the remaining 78 locations, the labourers were dispersed through dialogue and negotiations," Laxmi Singh said.

She further stated that action is being taken against individuals allegedly responsible for creating a provocative environment, including those who entered from neighbouring districts. "In some areas, especially those bordering other districts, a group from other districts arrived and tried to make the atmosphere provocative and violent. Some members of this group have been arrested, and the rest are being identified through CCTV footage, and action is being taken against them. In the coming days, anyone who engages in violent protests or takes the law into their own hands will be dealt with strictly," she said.

Most Demands Met, Police Appeal for Calm

She further appealed to workers to exercise restraint. She also informed that most of the workers' demands have already been accepted, including a hike in their wages. "Through you, I appeal to all workers to exercise restraint. Most of your demands, including four out of five demands, were met the very next day through an agreement based on your own demands. One of these was double overtime pay. A POSH committee will be formed to address complaints of harassment against women and other labourers in the workplace. Furthermore, a complaint box will be installed for workers so that they can file complaints against their management. This was agreed upon and enforced. They had demanded four paid leaves per month, and this was also agreed upon after discussions with the industry," Police Commissioner said.

CM-Constituted Committee to Submit Report

She added that a high-powered committee constituted by the Chief Minister has already held discussions with stakeholders, including labour organisations and workers' representatives, and will soon submit its recommendations. "A high-powered committee has been sent by the Chief Minister today. This committee has held extensive discussions and meetings with all stakeholders, including labour organisations, workers' representatives, and other stakeholders, and will soon submit its recommendations. Therefore, I appeal to all to maintain patience," she added.

The factory workers in Noida have been protesting while demanding increased wages. Today, the protest turned violent with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting stones during an altercation with the police. (ANI)