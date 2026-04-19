Police have arrested Aditya Anand, the alleged main accused in a violent workers' protest in Noida. He was apprehended in Tamil Nadu following a multi-state search. Anand, who carried a Rs 1 lakh reward, is accused of inciting violence during demonstrations that began over wage disputes.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, in a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF), have arrested the alleged main accused behind the recent violent workers’ protest in Noida, marking a major breakthrough in the high-profile case that shook the industrial belt of western Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the accused, identified as Aditya Anand, was arrested from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu after evading police for several days.

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Police said Anand had been declared a wanted man and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his capture. Investigators claim he played a central role in provoking workers and escalating what began as a labour movement into a violent confrontation with law enforcement agencies.

Officials stated that Anand was allegedly involved in “orchestrating provocative activities and inciting violence during labour sit-ins and demonstrations in the district.” A case had already been registered against him at the Phase-2 police station in Noida, and a local court had issued a non-bailable warrant before his arrest.

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The workers’ protest, which initially centred on wage hikes, overtime compensation and improved working conditions, turned violent earlier this week. Thousands of factory workers across Noida’s industrial zones blocked roads, damaged public property and clashed with police personnel. Several vehicles were set on fire and law enforcement used tear gas to disperse crowds in some areas.

Authorities have maintained that “outside elements” attempted to hijack the workers’ agitation after many labourers had dispersed peacefully. Earlier, police had indicated that several people not directly linked to the labour movement may have fuelled the unrest by spreading inflammatory messages and mobilising crowds through social media networks.

The arrest of the alleged mastermind is being seen as a key step in the broader investigation into the unrest. Police teams had reportedly conducted raids across multiple states before finally tracking Anand to Tamil Nadu. Officials said further interrogation could help uncover whether others were involved in planning or encouraging the violence.

“Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway,” police said after confirming the arrest.

The Noida protest has triggered wider political debate over labour rights, industrial wages and policing methods, with authorities continuing to monitor the region to prevent any fresh unrest in the coming days.

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