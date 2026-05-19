The family of a woman who died after a fall in Noida has appealed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for demolition of the accused's property. The post-mortem report revealed assault, while the family alleges murder over dowry demands.

Following the release of the post-mortem findings of Deepika, the young woman who died after a fall from a rooftop in Jalpura village, her family members have appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for strict punitive measures, including the demolition of the accused individuals' property.

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Family Alleges Foul Play, Demands Justice

"In the post-mortem report, it is stated that there are injury marks on the body... She was assaulted before being thrown off the roof," the victim's father, Sanjay, told ANI. "I went to their house that day before the incident, and half an hour after I left, I received the call... There were no injuries when I visited her in-laws' house... Her father-in-law is a 'Bhu Mafia' with over 20 cases pending against him. Had we known about this, we would not have proceeded with the marriage," he said.

The victim's uncle, Vishesh Nagar, speaking to ANI, highlighted the specific physical trauma documented by medical examiners and questioned the decision of the in-laws regarding the choice of medical facility. " There are no fractures on her dead body. There are a lot of marks on her body, and it seems like she was assaulted... There is a huge injury near the abdomen, seemingly due to a bullet or a knife. There was a major injury in the head... The authorities told me that her internal organs were completely damaged," Nagar said.

Addressing the property status of the accused, he added, " We were initially unaware that the father-in-law owned illegal property on government land... This is clearly a case of murder... She was brutally tortured... We appeal to CM Yogi, who never supports such things, to punish these people and bulldoze their property. He should be killed in an encounter... Why didn't they take her (the victim) to a nearby hospital, but to a distant one?"

Dowry Harassment Allegations

The mother of the deceased, Saroj, and her sister, Sarika Nagar, stated that the victim had been facing persistent demands for a vehicle and additional dowry. Speaking to ANI, Saroj said, "She was very distressed. I was helpless because her in-laws never let her come back... They were demanding a car... My daughter deserves justice..."

Sarika Nagar noted that she had spoken to her sister hours before the incident took place. "I had spoken to her on call at 11 PM when she said she was disturbed... Had they told us, we could have brought her back home... She told us that her in-laws had been torturing her for more dowry... They might be bailed in a few days, and each one of them is a criminal... I want an encounter," she said.

Accused in Custody, Property Under Scrutiny

While Deepika's husband, Hrithik, and father-in-law, Manoj, remain in custody following their arrest by the Ecotech-3 police, the Central Noida police administration is currently verifying the family's statements regarding the father-in-law's alleged illegal land encroachments and past criminal involvements. (ANI)