Noida woman finds centipede inside Amul Ice Cream tub ordered online, video goes viral (WATCH)

A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where Deepa Devi, a Noida resident, plan to prepare a mango shake for her five-year-old son turned into a nightmarish experience when she discovered a centipede inside a tub of Amul Vanilla Magic ice cream ordered from Blinkit.

Upon opening the tub, she was shocked to find the centipede frozen on the lid, making her to record a video of the surreal discovery. The video quickly went viral on social media, raising massive concerns about food safety standards.

Without wasting any time, Deepa Devi lodged a complaint with Blinkit, the e-commerce platform through which she purchased the ice cream. In response, Blinkit refunded the Rs 195 cost of the ice cream and assured her that they had escalated the matter to Amul for thorough investigation.

This incident has come shortly after another chilling discovery in Mumbai, where Dr. Orlem Brandon Serrao found a human finger in his ice cream cone from the Yummo brand. Dr. Serrao, shocked and traumatised, recounted how he discovered the finger after biting into the butterscotch ice cream, mistaking it initially for a nut or chocolate piece.

"I am a doctor, so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatized," said Dr. Serrao.

Authorities have registered a case against the ice cream company for food adulteration and endangering human life in response to Dr. Serrao's complaint.

These incidents highlight critical lapses in food safety measures and quality control within the ice cream manufacturing industry.

